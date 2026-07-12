'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Partners With 12 Major Brands For Movie Promotion (McDonalds, Little Caesars, PUBG & More)

The promotional tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reaching new highs, thanks to ads from a massive group of companies. Brand New Day is already expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year, giving the MCU its first theatrical release in a year after 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. After two full trailers released in March and June, plus multiple TV spots, the hype for this movie only continues to grow.

12 major brands have teamed up with Sony Pictures for promotional deals to help advertise Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Marvel is no stranger to featuring real companies in the MCU, its real-world brand deals also provide other major benefits, including helping balance out the budgets for these massive films. This continues with Brand New Day, which has already garnered incredible interest from diehard Marvel fans and the general public.

12 Major Brand Promotions for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Little Caesars

Little Caesars

The Little Caesars pizza company joined Brand New Day's promotional tour with a special pie labeled the "Webberoni Pizza) in late June. This pizza is topped with mozzarella cheese, a toasted two-cheese blend, and a "web" of shredded pepperoni, and a large is available for $8.99. Additionally, fans can make their own "Webbed" pizza by adding shredded pepperoni and the two-cheese blend for an additional cost.

Takis

Taki's

Takis, a Mexican brand of flavored tortilla chips, is delivering a new round of themed chip bags tied to Spider-Man 4's theatrical release.

Taki's

There will be four different flavors of chips, which are labeled Fuego, Nitro, Intense Nacho, and Blue Heat. The ad for this promotion shows Tom Holland's Spider-Man swinging up to what appears to be the Brooklyn Bridge before jumping off towards the camera, which can be seen below:

McDonalds

McDonald's

One of the biggest fast food chains in the world, McDonald's, comes with a new line of promo material and toys for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This includes a line of bag clips featuring Spider-Man imagery, including his mask, costume, and Spider logo. Additionally, the chain has a new book tied to the movie, complete with activities inside that fans can complete.

McDonald's

McDonald's shared a video ad for this promotion on Instagram, as a Happy Meal swings in on a web line.

The McDonald's account from Mexico also shared the promotion, complete with the following message (translated from Spanish to English):

"Is that a spider web you see? It's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' in McDonald's Happy Meal! Come get yours. Don't miss #SpiderManNoWayHome exclusively in theaters, July 29"

PUBG

PUBG

The multiplayer battle royale PUBG Mobile game will also partner with Sony Pictures, bringing Spider-Man into its own story. Fans will be able to play as Peter Parker (complete with a couple of his classic MCU suits), using his swinging and web-shooting powers against enemies for a short time.

Dr. Pepper Mexico

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper's Mexican division is delivering its product with special new cans to celebrate Brand New Day's theatrical debut. The soft drink will come in two new cans, one red and one blue, both featuring the New York City skyline and Spider-Man's chest logo on the side

Barr

Barr

The Barr soft drink company joins in on the Brand New Day promotional tour with multiple new drinks and bottle designs to hype up the movie's release.

Barr

This includes flavors like Cherryade, Bubblegum, and Cream Soda, the bottles for which show Tom Holland's Spider-Man in multiple poses, showing off his new suit. The video ad for these drinks can be seen below:

Baskin-Robbins Australia

Baskin-Robbins Australia

Australia's Baskin-Robbins is unveiling a new line of special ice cream options for the MCU's next Spider-Man movie. These are highlighted by bright blue ice cream, fudge, and red and blue sprinkles, honoring the color scheme for the movie's main web-slinging character.

Baskin-Robbins Australia

These Spider-Man-inspired ice cream orders also come with a sugary piece in the shape of a spider-web, which sticks out of the ice cream or is placed next to the rest of the snacks in the order.

Baskin-Robbins Australia

The orders available include the Ultimate Spidey Cone, the Spidey Cone, the Spidey Cup, the Spidey Churros Bowl, and the Spidey Soda.

Baskin-Robbins Australia

These orders and more can be seen in Baskin-Robbins' promotional video below:

Mrs. Green Apple

Mrs. Green Apple

The Japanese rock band Mrs. Green Apple will play a special role for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as detailed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. He announced that the band will perform an original song titled "Brand New" as part an exclusive end-credits scene that will only be shown in Japan.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens

The English fast-casual restaurant chain Slim Chickens has a new bundle meal as part of a Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotion. This meal includes a fresh Classic Chicken sandwich, two tenders, two boneless bites, fries, two sauces, and a refillable drink for a price of £14.95!

Slim Chickens

Additionally, customers can scan a QR code to enter to win a trip to New York City, which includes return economy flights from London, airport transfers, and three nights in a 4-star hotel in NYC.

Oasis

Oasis

The French company Oasis (known for non-carbonated fruit juice and spring water beverages) is delivering a new line of cans inspired by Spider-Man imagery. The flavors listed in the strange ad, which can be seen below, include Tropical, Pomme Cassis Framboise, Thê Pêche, and Fraise Framboise:

Poppi

Poppi

Poppi, a soda brand that makes low-calorie prebiotic soda, released a new group of cans for its sodas that give love to the Spider-Man franchise. The cans are red, blue, and yellow, featuring spider-webs in different designs and delivering a new lemonade flavor to honor the occasion.

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals

Season 9 of Marvel Rivals, a popular Marvel mobile game, will add a couple of new designs for two major characters — Spider-Man and the Hulk. Here, Peter gets his classic Spider-Man costume, while the Hulk is fully evolved into the giant green rage monster for one look, wearing a sweater and button-up shirt, while Bruce Banner's human look has the same outfit.

BONUS: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Sony)

Insomniac

Insomniac's Spider-Man 2, the third video game in the new PlayStation Spider-Man franchise, will bring a bit of Brand New Day into the story for Yuri Lowenthal's take on the character. Fans will be able to utilize Peter's Brand New Day suit from the MCU in action starting on July 28, only three days before the movie is released in theaters.