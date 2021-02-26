Spider-Man 4? Here's What Tom Holland Would Want For Future Marvel Movies

Tom Holland has been the most talked-about MCU actor of the past 48 hours.

From trolling fans with fake titles to revealing his Spider-Man contract status, Holland has kicked the future of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe discussion into full gear. With his trilogy set to conclude this December, Holland's Marvel moves after Spider-Man: No Way Home are in question.

HOLLAND CLARIFIES SPIDEY'S MCU FUTURE

He may not have put pen to paper yet, but Tom Holland seems to be keen on keeping his Spider-Man role for a long, long time.

Speaking to GQ, Holland cleared up confusion about his MCU future, noting his comments about his current contract status do not mean he's getting a Marvel Studios pink slip:

“No, sure, I hope [I don't get fired], but I don’t have another contract – yet. As I was cast as Spider-Man six years ago, I have always had the contract there as a safety net. I would never need to worry as, next year, I always had another Spider-Man film – but not anymore. I’m just looking at my phone waiting for it to ring with a new contract.”

The intricacies and secrecy of Marvel projects have been highly touted, which Holland acknowledged:

“Yes, maybe I’m already signed up for Spider-Man 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 without even knowing it.”

While he'll still need to negotiate a new Spider-Man contract for potential sequels, Holland says that he "absolutely, one hundred percent yes" would want to continue playing Spidey in the MCU after No Way Home. As for what he'd need in his new contract, Holland noted two things he wants going forward:

“We’d need to keep the same core team. The director, Jon Watts, is as much Spider-Man as I am. Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon].” "You know, I haven’t got my own suit yet. I could ask for one of those. Good idea. And they have loads of them lying around. Or I could just steal one. I should just go home in one from set and be like, ‘Come and take it off me!’ They’d never find the hidden zips, though.”

IF IT AIN'T BROKE...

When Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this Christmas, it will mark the first time in the MCU's 13-year history that a single director has helmed an entire trilogy.

Jon Watts has accomplished something no other Marvel Studios director has before, and there's a reason for that: it's working.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was just about the most universally-loved Spidey flick since 2004's Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man: Far From Home was the first time the web-slinger generated over a billion dollars of box office revenue. Watts has become one of Marvel's golden boys and is already seeing big rewards for what he's done.

Watts has taken this franchise to heights it's never seen before, and Holland's selfless appreciation for what he's done should reinforce faith in Spidey's future. Beyond that, Holland's wish to continue working with co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya only emphasize how happy he is with where the franchise is at.

As for the contract status, it's pretty clear that Holland is not going anywhere. He previously indicated he's going to be taking an overdue vacation after No Way Home hits theaters, but it sounds like he plans to come back to the spandex soon after.

In the time since Holland was initially cast as Peter Parker, he has elevated his star power tenfold. When re-negotiations come around, Holland will be able to give a bit more push and pull regarding the financials and perks, but considering his enthusiasm, he does not appear to have any desire to walk away.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.