Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Reveals His Brother's MCU Character

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are about to blow the Marvel Cinematic Universe wide open with the December 2021 release of the untitled Spider-Man 3. Although no news has confirmed the title yet, rumors are pointing to this film having one of the most expansive casts of any movie in the franchise to date.

Reports have confirmed both Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus as they form a villain team going up against Tom Holland's web-slinger. Other news is even pointing to Holland having some backup of his own in Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and potentially Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slingers, New York City is about to potentially see its biggest battle since Avengers: Infinity War.

In addition to these big-name inclusions, a recent chat with Holland confirms a casting originally reported a few weeks ago.

TOM HOLLAND CONFIRMS HIS BROTHER IN SPIDER-MAN 3

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Spider-Man 3 star Tom Holland confirmed that his younger brother, Harry Holland, will have a cameo role in the movie. After Harry enjoyed "a small cameo in Cherry" as a drug dealer, he'll have a similar style cameo in this next MCU movie:

"In Cherry, he has a small cameo in Cherry, he plays a character called "The Shaky Kid" and he's a drug dealer. So we kind of have this idea in every film I would be in that Harry would reprise his role as "The Shaky Kid." So he is back again in his own sort of weird MCU cinematic universe cameo as the ecstasy-dealing shaky kid."

Joking around about how "Spider-Man webs him upside down," Tom Holland shared that he used his older brother status to make some of the filming as difficult as he could for his little brother:

"In this scene, he gets flipped upside down. Spider-Man webs him upside down. And then he's swinging back and forth while I'm having an argument with someone he's kind of swinging through frame. I've obviously done that for years, being upside down is second nature for me now, so I know how difficult it can be. So in the beginning of the day, I was like making the takes extra, extra long just to see how long it would take before he'd blacked out." (laughs)

As Tom clarified that he actually got worried about Harry in the end, he spoke on how funny their scene together is and how "it was really fun for (him) to share that moment" with his younger brother:

"But then towards the end of the day, I really did start to get worried about him. And I was sort of saying to the director like, 'Listen, man, we've got to move on now. Look at him, he can hardly speak anymore.' Yeah, bless him. It's a funny scene though, and it was really fun for me to get to share that moment with him. I'm sure my mom and dad will be very proud."

The full video interview can be seen below:

THE HOLLAND BROTHERS TEAM UP IN THE MCU

Set pictures from both mid-January 2021 and early February 2021 had indicated that Harry Holland would make an appearance in Spider-Man 3, although the size of that role was undisclosed. While Tom Holland seems to confirm that his brother will only appear as a cameo, it’s still exciting to know that the two will appear on screen together.

Harry Holland has been slowly building his resume as his brother gains acting experience both in the MCU and out of it. After serving as a production assistant on Spider-Man: Far From Home, Harry receives his first on-screen role in the MCU playing a criminal that his web-slinging real-life brother thwarts.

Amongst so many major names joining this team-up extravaganza, it’s simply heartwarming to see the two brothers working so well with each other on this production. With only a handful of acting credits under his belt before his Cherry cameo, this next big-screen appearance will hopefully push Harry's career to the next level.

Spider-Man 3 will arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021.