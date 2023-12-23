A post seemingly promoting Speed 3, starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock is currently going viral, fooling fans into believing its validity.

During a red carpet event for John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves told Access Hollywood it would take "a great story (and) a great script" to return for a Speed 3, adding that he would "of course" do it if possible.

New Poster Has Fans Excited for Speed 3

Facebook

A fan-made poster of Speed: Unstoppable, featuring Keanu Reeves riding a motorcycle has gone viral on Facebook.

Unfortunately for fans, there are currently no plans for a Speed 3, and this poster can be deemed as fake for anyone who was duped.

The 20th Century Studios logo in the bottom left corner is accurate, as the original two Speed films were distributed by 20th Century Fox (now owned and rebranded by Disney).

Reeves starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the first Speed, with Bullock going on to reprise her role as Annie Porter in Speed 2: Cruise Control.

The franchise took a historic critical nose dive from the first Speed to the sequel. Speed earned a stellar 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes but the second film received a laughable 4% on the same metric.

In addition to poor reviews, Cruise Control earned over $130 million less at the global box office, despite having a $80 million budget increase.

This resulted in a third Speed film never being greenlit and possibly killing the cinematic franchise forever.

Is Disney Making Speed: Unstoppable?

As previously mentioned, the viral poster is fake for Speed: Unstoppable, with few updates from 20th Century Studios to produce a new Speed movie.

With Fox now under the Disney umbrella, the odds of a future Speed 3 being greenlit are slim. The only hope fans have is Keanu Reeves' career renaissance from John Wick and his public comments confirming his interest in a sequel.

In addition, Speed writer Graham Yost added to the idea of a possible sequel, telling ComicBook that his "old joke for Speed 3 was, 'This time, it's 60,' and that's it:"

"I think what Keanu said was, 'If the script was good enough,' and that's what it really comes down to. I mean, what do you do? My old joke for 'Speed 3' was, 'This time, it's 60,' and that's it. Just a little faster, but it's all the same damn thing. And everyone involved is 60.

In theory, now could be a good time to try and recreate some of the original Speed's magic, but It doesn't seem to be on the top priority list for Disney or 20th Century Studios

Speed and Speed 2: Cruise Control are both available to stream on Starz.