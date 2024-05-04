Fans are diving into speculation about a rumored Keanu Reeves-led Dracula movie supposedly set to hit theaters in 2024.

Speculation on Keanu Reeves' 2024 Dracula Movie

A new trailer released on YouTube incited speculation that Keanu Reeves is taking on the leading role in a new Dracula movie, which is said to be released sometime in 2024.

Seemingly produced by Universal, the trailer shows Reeves alongside Jenna Ortega, whose character finds him in a haunted mansion as he comes back to life for a new reign of terror.

Fans see Ortega walk in as lightning strikes the mansion, igniting a current as Dracula rises to face his next enemy.

This would not be Reeves' first experience in the Dracula universe, as he starred in 1992's Bram's Stoker's Dracula, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. That film saw Gary Oldman play Dracula in a cast that also featured Winona Ryder and Anthony Hopkins.

Considering that there are no reports of any Dracula movies being released in the near future, this trailer and movie are certifiably fake.

However, 2024 will bring a new take on the 1922 classic horror movie Nosferatu, which will debut in theaters on Christmas day.

Directed by Robert Eggers, the Nosferatu story is known as an unofficial and unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 Dracula novel, tying the two properties closely to one another.

Where Can Fans See Keanu Reeves in Future Movies?

Arguably the biggest project on Keanu Reeves' schedule is 2024's Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as Variety reported in April that he would voice the famous Sonic character Shadow the Hedgehog.

This antagonist was teased in a post-credits scene from 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, setting Reeves' new character up for a major role in the upcoming threequel.

Additionally, Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming spin-off, John Wick Presents: Ballerina, which is due for release sometime in 2025.

While Reeves is not set to take on the Dracula universe, fans remain excited to see what the highly acclaimed actor has coming down the pipeline in the next few years.

