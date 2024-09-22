An online trailer for The Mummy: Tomb of Secrets drummed up a flurry of speculation about a 2025 sequel featuring Keanu Reeves.

Speculation on 2025's The Mummy: Tomb of Secrets with Keanu Reeves

Multiple trailers from the Darth Trailer YouTube channel have teased the release of an alleged Mummy sequel titled The Mummy: Tomb of Secrets.

The film, which is listed as releasing in 2025, looks to star Keanu Reeves in a sequel or reboot of 1999's The Mummy alongside actors like Rosario Dawson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

All of these trailers are verifiably fake, using artificial intelligence to deepfake Reeves' face on top of another character and show off Egypt-inspired action sequences.

This is far from the first time The Mummy has been rumored for a new outing. Other YouTube channels have produced fake The Mummy trailers with Keanu Reeves over the past couple of years.

Brendan Fraser also recently appeared in a different fake trailer for The Mummy 4, seemingly meant to tease his comeback to the original franchise.

Tom Cruise previously attempted a reboot of The Mummy in 2017 but failed miserably. The Mission: Impossible star's Mummy movie was a massive flop, reportedly losing Universal $100 million and bombing with a 15% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will a Reboot of The Mummy Ever Release?

To this day, The Mummy remains one of the most popular action franchises in film as the original stars are continually asked whether or not the story could get a sequel or reboot.

In 2022, Fraser admitted to Variety that he would be open to making a fourth movie if there was a good concept, although he was not clear on how it could work at the time

Fraser's co-star Rachel Weisz also shared with MTV in 2008 that there would "absolutely be The Mummy 4," which never came to be.

Considering how poorly Cruise's attempt at The Mummy performed in 2017, effectively killing the shared universe it was meant to start, fans may be waiting a while for another iteration of this adventure.

It would likely have to be a full reboot of the story without Reeves, Fraser, or Cruise which reimagines the story into something fresh for a modern audience craving unique and imaginative plots and action.

As for the man at the heart of this trailer, Reeves is set to join the Sonic the Hedgehog universe later this year by voicing the villainous Shadow (read more about Sonic the Hedgehog 3's Shadow here).

All previous The Mummy movies are currently streaming on various platforms, including Peacock, Max, and Hulu.