Is The Mummy: Resurrection Releasing In 2024? New The Rock Movie Speculation Explained

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, is rumored to be starring in a new Mummy movie entitled The Mummy: Resurrection thanks to speculation circling online.

The Rock Rumored for 2024 The Mummy Movie

A new trailer on the FoxStar Media Youtube page teased Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is starring in a new movie from the long-standing The Mummy franchise, which uses the title The Mummy: Resurrection.

This new film is supposedly rumored for released sometime in 2024, although no signs are pointing to whether it will be a sequel or a reboot.

The alleged trailer begins with a team of archaeologists discovering a new pyramid and city under the sand in Egypt before some kind of spirit bursts out from the rocks.

The Rock then flies out in a jet teasing he is "going to Egypt" for "a tough challenge" before exploring the ruins and finding a new evil spirit upon opening a sarcophagus with a mummy in it.

This is not the first time a Mummy movie has been the subject of viral speculation, as original franchise lead Brendan Fraser was rumored to be starring in The Mummy 4 after fans saw a supposed poster for the movie appear online.

Maria Bello, who replaced Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan O’Connell in The Mummy 3, shared with MTV in 2008 that there would "absolutely be The Mummy 4," although the film never came to be.

That fourth movie would have taken Fraser's Rick O'Connell to South America with John Hannah also returning to his role while Antonio Banderas would have played the sequel's main villain.

Instead, The Mummy was rebooted in 2017 with Tom Cruise playing the leading role as Universal looked to set up a whole new franchise called the Dark Universe. That reboot ended up losing Universal nearly $100 million and stopped any plans for the anticipated franchise.

As for this new trailer with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, it can easily be debunked as fake.

The footage used in the supposed piece of marketing is all taken from other movies, and the vast majority of the dialogue does not match what the actors on screen are doing with their lips in any of the shots used.

Will The Mummy Be Released in 2024?

Based on the aforementioned trailer being fake, there is no The Mummy movie coming in 2024, and there are no reports even teasing that the franchise is on the table to continue via a reboot or a fourth film.

But that is not to say this franchise will never continue, as Brendan Fraser told Deadline in January 2023 to "sign [him] up" on the idea of doing a new Mummy film:

"It’s kind of an open-ended question for some time now. I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!”

He also explained to Variety in 2022 that he "[didn't] know how it would work," but that he would not be against coming back to the role if "someone came up with the right conceit."

As for The Rock, his schedule remains as busy as ever, leaving him little to no time to take part in a new The Mummy movie for the foreseeable future.

Johnson is set to team up with Chris Evans this year for a new action holiday movie titled Red One, and the post-credits scene from 2023's Fast X hinted at a role for him in 2025's Fast & Furious 11.

He is also confirmed to be an executive producer on Disney's upcoming live-action reboot of Moana, where he will reprise his role from the animated movie as Maui. That new outing is expected to debut on June 27, 2025.

While The Mummy: Resurrection seems to be another fake movie making the rounds online, many will be curious to see if and when the long-standing franchise moves forward into new stories.