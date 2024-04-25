The Mummy: Resurrection trailer starring Keanu Reeves has many wondering if the film is fact or fiction.

In 1999, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz thrilled and chilled audiences with The Mummy, an action-adventure-tinted take on the classic cinematic monster movie series of the same name.

The movie put Fraser on the map and was nothing less than a smash hit, spawning two sequels that were ultimately subject to diminishing returns. A Tom Cruise-focused reboot occurred in 2017 that many agree was not the film they were hoping for.

A New Mummy Movie Starring Keanu Reeves?

A new trailer for a film called The Mummy: Resurrection lurched its way onto YouTube, raking in an impressive number of views. This is thanks, in part, to its supposed star, the über-fan-favorite Keanu Reeves.

Unfortunately, for fans of Universal’s horror/adventure franchise, no new Mummy movie, remake, reboot, sequel, or otherwise is being developed, much less being kept under wraps (Get it?)

Additionally, this is not even the first instance of a bogus Mummy trailer surfacing on the internet. Another Mummy: Resurrection preview cropped up a few months back, with this one claiming to feature the ubiquitous Dwayne Johnson as its lead.

There was an attempt made at a new installment several years ago in 2017. It starred Mission: Impossible’s own Tom Cruise. But not even Cruise’s magnetic box office draw was enough to get butts in theater seats and The Mummy flopped hard.

The 2017 remake was also supposed to get Universal’s ill-fated Dark Universe off the ground. The Dark Universe was intended to cash in on the interconnected type of storytelling popularized by Marvel’s MCU.

This did not work out for the studio either, and an infamous Dark Universe cast photo wound up becoming an internet laughingstock.

In 2022, Brendan Fraser, who starred in all three parts of the original Mummy trilogy from the late ‘90s/early 2000s, remarked to Variety that he’d be “open” to doing a fourth film, but admitted that he wasn’t quite sure “how it would work:”

“I don’t know how it would work. But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.”

As for Keanu Reeves, although he won’t be taking on the Mummy, he does have several upcoming projects in the pipeline. These include the Jonah Hill-directed comedy Outcome and a fifth film in the now-iconic John Wick series.

Reeves will also provide the voice of Shadow, the Blue Blur’s notorious black-and-red quilled rival in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for Paramount. Sonic 3 arrives in December.

Where Have Universal’s Classic Monsters Been Lurking?

Beginning in the 1930s, Universal Studios made household names out of several legendary figures in horror, such as Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, and yes, the Mummy.

The movies produced about these characters proved so popular that a myriad of spin-offs, sequels, merchandise, and even a Saturday morning cartoon or two were made.

But nowadays, these titans of terror have largely fallen out of favor, with new-age replacements in the form of Ghostface from the Scream franchise and Jigsaw of Saw fame.

And there is nothing wrong with that. Times change and pop culture changes in lockstep. But longtime devotees surely yearn for a simpler era, one which existed even further back from ’80s slashers like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees.

Matters are likely not helped by the fact that much of the modern-day stabs at the Mummy and his ilk have been met with underwhelming box office returns. The classic monsters now mostly existing in the public domain are not much of a benefit either since this makes the waters very easily muddied.

Who knows, though? Perhaps Brendan Fraser will strap on Rick O’Connell’s shoulder holsters again and appear in another Mummy sequel that continues the storyline from 2008’s Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Time will tell.

