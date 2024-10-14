Is Dracula 2025 Movie With Keanu Reeves Real or Fake? Speculation Explained

Rumors have hinted at a new Dracula movie coming in 2025 with Keanu Reeves in the leading role, leading to speculation on whether it is real or fake.

Is Keanu Reeves' 2025 Dracula Movie Real or Fake?

Multiple trailers currently making the rounds online are teasing the upcoming release of a Dracula movie led by John Wick star Keanu Reeves, said to be set for release in 2025.

While the plot was not laid out specifically, these trailers set Reeves up as the iconic Hollywood vampire in a new solo movie facing off against terrifying Transylvanian threats.

Important to note is that all of these trailers and announcements are verifiably fake.

While Keanu Reeves has no confirmed plans for a new Dracula movie, the character will live on in other forms in the near future.

Christmas Day 2024 will deliver a new take on the 1922 horror classic Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers. Nosferatu is well-known as an unofficial, unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 Dracula novel.

Additionally, in July, Deadline shared the first images from a new Dracula movie from director Luc Besson titled Dracula: A Love Tale, set for release in 2025. That movie will feature Caleb Landry Jones as the titular vampire next to Christoph Waltz as a priest, although plot details remain under wraps.

Reeves does have experience with the world of Dracula from his earlier years, starring in Francis Ford Coppola's Bram's Stoker's Dracula in 1992. Acting next to Winona Ryder and Anthony Hopkins, the film also featured Gary Oldman as Dracula.

This also is not the first time rumors like this have surfaced, as Reeves was seen in other fake Dracula movie trailers in the last few months.

As for Reeves' upcoming projects, his next on-screen appearance will be in CGI form as he joins the star-studded cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He's lined up to play the villainous Shadow the Hedgehog, and the threequel is due to hit theaters on December 20.

He is also reprising his iconic role of John Wick in the upcoming John Wick Presents: Ballerina spin-off, featuring Ana de Armas and Norman Reedus. This movie is scheduled for a June 6, 2025 theatrical debut.