Is a Live-Action South Park Movie Releasing In 2024? New Speculation Explained

Is a South Park live-action movie coming down the pipeline for 2024 or can the news be trusted as much as Cartman?

Since 1997, the hit animated comedy South Park has been taking no prisoners with its off-beat satire and extremely irreverent brand of humor. The series is executive produced by long-time creative partners Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

What’s the Story With That Live-Action South Park Trailer?

A trailer for a 2024 live-action movie based on the long-running series South Park was uploaded to YouTube. The trailer in question showcases characters like Cartman and Stan being played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, respectively.

The video itself is reasonably convincing, but unfortunately for South Park fans, it’s fake, fabricated using generative AI. Furthermore, there is no live-action adaptation of South Park currently in development.

But that’s not to say there never could be. One never quite knows what Trey Parker and Matt Stone will cook up next. To that point, there was indeed an episode of South Park that featured a live-action segment.

A scene from the Season 16 episode “I Should Have Never Gone Ziplining” contains a sequence with real live actors playing the four boys that make up the series’ main cast. However, this moment was constructed simply as an extended gag.

Parker and Stone are, in fact, developing a live-action film with Paramount, which owns the rights to the South Park IP. But this movie is reportedly not connected to South Park in any way. Rather, it’s an original idea dreamt up by the duo.

South Park did make the leap to the big screen back in 1999 with the feature film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. Interestingly enough, the movie holds the Guinness World Record for the most curse words in an animated picture.

More South Park Than Fans Could Hope For

While the live-action movie trailer may be bogus, there’s never any shortage of South Park media for devotees to consume, especially lately.

Paramount+ has capitalized on the series’ enduring success by producing a collection of animated specials. The special episodes first debuted in 2021 and have been released on the streamer at a rate of two per year. This is in addition to South Park’s regular broadcast season on Comedy Central.

It was originally stated by The Hollywood Reporter that the Paramount+ specials would be classified as movies, but this was later corrected.

South Park is available for streaming on Max while the 1999 movie and the complete collection of specials can be found on Paramount+.

