Shrinking Season 3 Gets Exciting Update Amid Release Demand

Apple TV+ is moving closer to Shrinking Season 3's release after the latest exciting update.

Shrinking Season 3 was renewed by Apple TV+ on October 17, 2024, just one day after the second season premiered (via Deadline).

Shrinking Season 3 Will Film 'Very Soon'

Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to repost a trailer from Season 2 (which is streaming now) and offer an update on Season 3.

In the post, Lawrence confirmed they "start shooting Season 3 very soon" while highlighting his love for Shrinking's cast and crew.

During an interview with Collider, actor Brett Goldstein offered an update on Season 3, saying, "I believe we will start filming sometime in January."

As such, with the end of January looming, filming on Shrinking Season 3 could begin any day now unless it has been delayed into February or later.

One factor in a potential delay may be actor Harrison Ford's MCU role in Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters in February and is bound to keep him busy with promotional commitments (learn more about his Red Hulk villain).

When Will Shrinking Season 3 Release on Apple TV+?

Looking at past production schedules for Shrinking, Season 1 was filmed from April to August 2022 and premiered in January 2023, five months after wrap. Later, Season 2 was in production from January to June 2024 and premiered four months later in October 2024.

Season 2 presumably spent more time in front of cameras due to its longer episode count (rising from 10 to 12) but still managed to have the same nine-month turnaround from starting filming to premiering on Apple TV+ as the first.

If Season 3 follows similar production schedules and begins filming by March, as appears likely, it ought to premiere in 2025, likely around October or November.

Shrinking is streaming on Apple TV+