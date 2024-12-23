Here's When Shrinking Season 3's Release Is Now Expected

As Shrinking Season 2 comes to an end, audiences wonder when Season 3 will debut.

The Apple TV+ series starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel has proven to be a massive hit for the streamer, earning plenty of awards buzz and stellar reviews from critics.

The series was quick to earn a Season 2 renewal in March 2023 (a release it is currently in the middle of), officially getting a Season 3 rubber stamp only a day after the second season's premiere episode.

When Will Shrinking Season 3 Be Released?

Shrinking

Shrinking Season 3 is no longer a question of if but of when.

The series was officially renewed for a third batch of episodes, with the announcement being made public one day after Season 2 debut (via Deadline). While a release date for Season 3 has yet to be announced, there have been some indications of when approximately those next episodes will drop.

According to Collider, Season 3 is reportedly set to start filming in January 2025, marking a much faster turnaround between seasons than previously.

Season 2, first announced in March 2023, did not start production until January 2024; however, that was due to the work stoppage caused by the writers' and actors' strikes in 2023.

Looking at these past production windows, fans can predict when Season 2 may debut on Apple's streaming hub.

Season 1 shot from April to August 2022 before being released five months after wrapping in January 2023. Season 2 shared a similar filming-to-release window, arriving on the service in November 2024, just four months after it finished filming in June of the same year.

If Season 3 follows suit, filming should last between four or five months before releasing another four months after production wraps.

Should production begin in January 2025, one can expect filming to finish around May or June, possibly being released in Fall 2025 (likely around October).

What To Expect in Shrinking Season 3

Heading into Shrinking Season 3, plot specifics remain scarce.

Thus far, the show has centered on therapist Jimmy Laird (played by Jason Segel), as he starts to break down ethical barriers with patients following the death of his wife. This causes him to come under the watch of a senior therapy professional, Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford).

The show mixes hilarity with vulnerable and devastating emotional moments, tackling complex subjects such as grief, imposter syndrome, and modern ideas of mental health.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter when Season 3 was announced, series Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein reiterated that they initially pitched the series as a three-season effort, meaning closure is sure to come.

Lawerence also posited that even six years into the Shrinking story, it will continue to focus on the passing of Jimmy's wife and how he is dealing with it:

"I was talking to my great partners at Apple. If they want to keep doing Shrinking, I would totally keep doing it. I just think that the story of Jason Segel’s character, Jimmy’s wife dying and dealing with that and getting through that, if you’re after six years, still going, 'I’m still sad about that thing that happened five years ago,' I’m like, 'All right, you gotta tell a new story.'"

Another aspect fans should not expect to go anywhere is the show's propensity for including guest stars in its stacked cast. Names like Brett Goldstein and Cobie Smulders have appeared in the series so far (read more about other Shrinking guest stars ), so indeed, even more A-list talent is on the way.

Sadly, fans must wait until the show's release to know exactly what the creative team has in store.

Shrinking is streaming on Apple TV+.