She-Hulk Reveals Best Look at Lead Actress In CGI Mo-Cap Suit (Photo)

After a quick diversion into the animated sphere with I Am Groot, Marvel Studios will return to live-action storytelling with Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in mid-August. Giving fans the second-ever Hulk-centric project in MCU history, She-Hulk will add an entirely new dynamic to the franchise, much of it through the use of CGI.

While rumors circulated a while back about how Marvel would bring the She-Hulk character to the small screen, it was confirmed that Maslany's heroine would be entirely CGI. The first look at Marvel's work on the lawyer-turned-jolly-green-giant came with its fair share of complaints, but the show looks to correct that negativity upon its debut on August 17.

Fans have gotten a glimpse at numerous behind-the-scenes images featuring Maslany in her Jennifer Walters persona, although a vast majority of her work comes in a CGI Mo-Cap suit for her Hulk-y side. Now, with only a few more weeks until Jennifer Walters and her W-alter-ego take center stage, a new set of images has shared a peek into how Maslany brought this unique heroine to life.

She-Hulk Star in Mo-Cap Outfit

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress Ginger Gonzaga took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes selfie of her and the show's leading star, Tatiana Maslany.

Gonzaga and Maslany are sitting in a golf cart as Gonzaga noted that her co-star was wearing her "mo-cap jammies." She also joked around about her own role leaking, teasing that she'd actually been announced to play "baby groot's sister:"

"Real friends pick you up in a golf cart wearing their mo-cap jammies! (Not my wardrobe! Don't read into this She-Hulk fans! I already announced I play baby groot's sister!)"

Twitter

Looking more closely, Maslany is indeed decked out in her Mo-Cap suit, complete with dozens of tiny black dots all over her face. This is the second time fans have seen Maslany in her Mo-Cap suit, although this image provides the best look at the outfit yet.

Twitter

Marvel Continues Utilizing Mo-Cap Action on Disney+

The MCU's take on the Hulk has always been fairly reliant on CGI work, even though the process of bringing that work to the screen has improved mightily over the last 14 years. Now, Mark Ruffalo is far from the only one utilizing this technology, not being joined by Maslany as She-Hulk's leading hero and Tim Roth in his long-awaited comeback as the Abomination.

While the CGI for She-Hulk has been something of an ongoing issue with fans, these pictures further confirm that Maslany will deliver all of her own action during her MCU debut. And with the most recent images from the show's promotional run and trailers already showing marked improvement in the leading character's look on screen, the show's star will only shine more brightly in the Marvel spotlight.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.