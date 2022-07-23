Comic-Con: MCU and DC Announcements & Schedule | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

She-Hulk Reveals Best Look at Lead Actress In CGI Mo-Cap Suit (Photo)

She-Hulk CGI suit Marvel
By Richard Nebens

After a quick diversion into the animated sphere with I Am Groot, Marvel Studios will return to live-action storytelling with Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in mid-August. Giving fans the second-ever Hulk-centric project in MCU history, She-Hulk will add an entirely new dynamic to the franchise, much of it through the use of CGI.

While rumors circulated a while back about how Marvel would bring the She-Hulk character to the small screen, it was confirmed that Maslany's heroine would be entirely CGI. The first look at Marvel's work on the lawyer-turned-jolly-green-giant came with its fair share of complaints, but the show looks to correct that negativity upon its debut on August 17.

Fans have gotten a glimpse at numerous behind-the-scenes images featuring Maslany in her Jennifer Walters persona, although a vast majority of her work comes in a CGI Mo-Cap suit for her Hulk-y side. Now, with only a few more weeks until Jennifer Walters and her W-alter-ego take center stage, a new set of images has shared a peek into how Maslany brought this unique heroine to life.

She-Hulk Star in Mo-Cap Outfit

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress Ginger Gonzaga took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes selfie of her and the show's leading star, Tatiana Maslany.

Gonzaga and Maslany are sitting in a golf cart as Gonzaga noted that her co-star was wearing her "mo-cap jammies." She also joked around about her own role leaking, teasing that she'd actually been announced to play "baby groot's sister:"

"Real friends pick you up in a golf cart wearing their mo-cap jammies! (Not my wardrobe! Don't read into this She-Hulk fans! I already announced I play baby groot's sister!)"

Tatiana Maslany Mo-Cap, She-Hulk
Twitter

Looking more closely, Maslany is indeed decked out in her Mo-Cap suit, complete with dozens of tiny black dots all over her face. This is the second time fans have seen Maslany in her Mo-Cap suit, although this image provides the best look at the outfit yet.  

Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk
Twitter

Marvel Continues Utilizing Mo-Cap Action on Disney+

The MCU's take on the Hulk has always been fairly reliant on CGI work, even though the process of bringing that work to the screen has improved mightily over the last 14 years. Now, Mark Ruffalo is far from the only one utilizing this technology, not being joined by Maslany as She-Hulk's leading hero and Tim Roth in his long-awaited comeback as the Abomination.

While the CGI for She-Hulk has been something of an ongoing issue with fans, these pictures further confirm that Maslany will deliver all of her own action during her MCU debut. And with the most recent images from the show's promotional run and trailers already showing marked improvement in the leading character's look on screen, the show's star will only shine more brightly in the Marvel spotlight.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

DCEU Reboot? Dwayne Johnson Teases 'New Era' of DC Movies
Justice League's Zack Snyder to Appear In Upcoming DC Show
Ben Affleck's Batman & More DC Heroes Featured In Shazam 2 Trailer
Marvel's Agatha Disney+ Spin-off Receives Disappointing Filming Update

TRENDING

Marvel Studios Announces Historic R-Rated Disney+ Show
Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Confirms What We All Suspected About Captain Carter Death
Former Marvel Actor Criticizes the MCU's Diversity
First Look at Disney+ X-Men Show Revealed (Photos)
Comic-Con: Exact TIME of Marvel & DC’s Major Panels In 2022