Shazam 2: Actor Teases Upcoming Work on Zachary Levi Sequel

A new chapter of the DCEU has already begun after the highly-talked-about premiere of Wonder Woman 1984, and it seems that the up-and-coming franchise has no plans in slowing down due to the arrival of numerous projects in the next few years. One of the films that will continue to expand the DCEU lore is Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Directed by David Sandberg, Fury of the Gods will see the return of Zachary Levi as the titular hero alongside Asher Angel as Billy Batson. Joining the two lead stars are the rest of the main cast members that essentially includes all members of the Shazam family from the comics.

Given the circumstances and weird production timeline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was concern from fans, and even the rest of the crew, about the age of the majority of the cast members when it comes to crafting a compelling story. Despite that, Sandberg assured viewers that “we gotta get to it fast” due to the fact that the “kids are growing” already.

And now, a new tease from one of the actors who was part of the powerful Shazam family might've implied that production will gear up soon for the sequel.

NEWS

In an Instagram post, Shazam actor Ross Butler shared a throwback picture of him alongside Ian Chen from the set of the 2019 movie. Chen played Billy Batson's foster brother, Eugene Choi, while Butler portrayed the superhero version of the character as part of the Shazam family.

The caption teased that “Round 2” is coming soon, potentially hinting that production for Fury of the Gods will soon begin this year.

“Round 2 coming soon #throwback”

WHAT THIS MEANS

As it is, this post from Butler could just be a fun promotion about Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but previous evidence suggests otherwise.

Right now, the upcoming sequel is slated for a June 2023 release, which was a direct result of the pandemic-filled delays from Warner Bros. However, given the earlier comments of Sandberg about fast-tracking the production of Fury of the Gods, there's a good chance that pre-production will start soon, which includes the likes of script reading and cast and crew meeting before cameras start rolling.

Interestingly, Levi mentioned in a past interview that the sequel plans to start shooting spring 2021. If anything, this should add further proof that the cast members of Fury of Gods could reunite as early as next month.

Plot details of Fury of the Gods are still being kept under wraps, but the entertaining character beats between the members of the Shazam family should be more than enough to entice fans about what's to come. Hopefully, though, more details about the sequel will arrive in the next few months.