Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Shazam 2: Zachary Levi Releases Full-Quality Mock Poster for Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods poster, Zachary Levi
By Richard Nebens Posted:

DC FanDome turned out to be the hit comic book movie event of the summer not only for fans of the DC movies and shows, but for the actors and creators that make them happen. With many brilliant minds that are so passionate about the characters from DC Comics in charge of these projects, it seems that the future is brighter than ever for TV and theaters. 

One of the biggest reveals of the weekend came with the new title and first poster for the Shazam! sequel. Fans have been talking about it non-stop since the movie’s panel, including the film’s star, who just shared some of his thoughts on social media.

NEWS

In a new post on Instagram, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi shared an image of an unofficial poster for the movie along with a heartfelt caption expressing his excitement for the film’s release:

An Unofficial Poster for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods as shared by Zachary Levi on Instagram

Levi also included a caption with a shoutout to DC FanDome fans and the film’s new star Sinbad, which can be viewed below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zachary Levi (@zacharylevi) on

WHAT THIS MEANS

It’s clear that Zachary Levi is having the time of his life playing Shazam in both the original movie and its sequel, even while production and the release are still so far out. No new information about the film was revealed, and the poster itself is only an unofficial one, but Levi and the cast did more than enough in their panel to get fans pumped for the new movie. 

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will see the return of Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Glazer and more alongside Levi, although no plot details have been released at this point. The movie is set to begin production in early 2021 with an anticipated release on November 4, 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

First Look at Replacement Jonathan Kent on Superman & Lois Season 3 Set
Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Major Marvel Character In 2024 Movie
Marvel Studios' Blade Plot Details Reportedly Revealed
Bruce Banner’s Biggest Fear Just Came True in She-Hulk Episode 7
New Deadpool 3 Video Reveals Uncensored Version of MCU Announcement