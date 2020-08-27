Shazam 2: Zachary Levi Releases Full-Quality Mock Poster for Fury of the Gods

DC FanDome turned out to be the hit comic book movie event of the summer not only for fans of the DC movies and shows, but for the actors and creators that make them happen. With many brilliant minds that are so passionate about the characters from DC Comics in charge of these projects, it seems that the future is brighter than ever for TV and theaters.

One of the biggest reveals of the weekend came with the new title and first poster for the Shazam! sequel. Fans have been talking about it non-stop since the movie’s panel, including the film’s star, who just shared some of his thoughts on social media.

In a new post on Instagram, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi shared an image of an unofficial poster for the movie along with a heartfelt caption expressing his excitement for the film’s release:

An Unofficial Poster for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods as shared by Zachary Levi on Instagram

Levi also included a caption with a shoutout to DC FanDome fans and the film’s new star Sinbad, which can be viewed below:

It’s clear that Zachary Levi is having the time of his life playing Shazam in both the original movie and its sequel, even while production and the release are still so far out. No new information about the film was revealed, and the poster itself is only an unofficial one, but Levi and the cast did more than enough in their panel to get fans pumped for the new movie.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will see the return of Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Glazer and more alongside Levi, although no plot details have been released at this point. The movie is set to begin production in early 2021 with an anticipated release on November 4, 2022.