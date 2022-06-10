Shazam 2 Adds Veteran Marvel Cinematic Universe Composer

Although Shazam!: Fury of the Gods actually had its release date moved ahead in Warner Bros.' most recent scheduling change, the sequel has flown mostly under the radar. Following Dwayne Johnson's run with Black Adam in October, veteran DC star Zachary Levi will bring Shazam back into the DCEU with a sequel that should take everything from the first movie to new levels of excitement.

David F. Sandberg is back to direct his second DCEU movie four full years after the original movie debuted in theaters, although he's been subject to various scheduling changes for Shazam! 2 with the changing movie landscape. He has openly discussed some of the plans for his upcoming sequel with fans on social media throughout the process, many times providing plenty of laughs with so many changes for his next outing.

With filming having wrapped for Shazam! 2 in September 2021, Sandberg and Warner Bros. are deep into the post-production process to bring the editing, music, and special effects into play for the film's final cut.

In Sandberg's most recent update, he shared who will bring the musical score to life for Zachary Levi's sequel, a veteran Marvel composer who is now in the world of DC.

Shazam Gets Marvel Regular as Composer

DC

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg shared on Twitter that Christophe Beck will serve as the composer for his second DCEU movie.

A fan asked if composer Benjamin Wallfisch would be returning to compose the sequel, which led to Sandberg revealing the news about Beck:

"That was the plan but schedules got in the way (there are just too many movies being made at once right now). It’s Christophe Beck scoring this one and he’s done an amazing job!"

This is Beck's first composing job within the DCEU following his work on the scores for four MCU projects, including Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, WandaVision, and Hawkeye. He's also set to write the score for next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Beck Adds DC Movie to Resume

Christophe Beck is quickly growing into an industry favorite composer with what will be nearly half a dozen scores from the Marvel Cinematic Universe by early next year. Now, he gets the chance to take that expertise to the DC side of the equation for Warner Bros.' final movie of this year - one which will follow up on one of the DCEU's most critically successful films to date.

Beck also becomes the second composer this year to move from Marvel to DC after the Spider-Man trilogy's Michael Giacchino delivered a widely-popular musical score on Matt Reeves' The Batman. This only adds to Beck's impressive resume from the past few years as he continues his run through the world of comic book movies.

Now, the wait continues for more names to be added to Shazam! 2's crew as Sandberg and his team work diligently to finish their work on the film over the next six months. The sequel's promotional tour should be on its way to starting in the next few weeks, and with Avatar: Way of the Water releasing only a few days earlier, Warner Bros. will want to make sure this movie gets its own shine.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will debut in theaters on December 21.