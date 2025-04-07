Shangri La Frontier Episode 51's Release Will Be a While - Here's When It's Most Likely to Happen

Following the release of Episode 50, closing out Season 2, fans are dying to know when Episode 51 of Shangri-La Frontier will be released.

Shangri-La Frontier is an anime series produced by studio C2C, adapted from the manga illustrated by Ryosuke Fuji.

The story centers on Rakuro Hizutome, a teen who thrives on playing broken, outdated video games—until he dives into the massively popular VR title Shangri-La Frontier, bringing his unconventional skills into a whole new world.

Shangri-La Frontier

Shangri-La Frontier is leveling up once again. Shortly after Season 2's finale aired in Japan, the anime's official website and social media accounts confirmed that Season 3 is now in production.

This is similar to after Season 1 ended, Season 2 was also immediately announced back in April of 2024.

While no Season 3 release date has been revealed, fans did get a new visual to mark the announcement, reassuring everyone that Rakuro's journey through the VR world of Shangri-La Frontier is far from over.

Another Season 3 of anime is highly anticipated, as Solo Leveling just rounded out its second season.

When Will Shangri-La Frontier Episode 51 Premiere?

Given the series' consistent release pattern, Season 1 premiered on October 1, 2023, and Season 2 followed on October 13, 2024, it's reasonable to expect Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 (which will begin with Episode 51) to follow a similar timeline.

Both seasons were fall premieres, airing exactly one year apart. With Season 3 now officially confirmed on the same day that Season 2 wrapped, the production timeline appears to be moving at a steady annual pace.

That makes October 2025 the most likely premiere window for Episode 51 and the start of Season 3, potentially landing on the first or second Sunday of the month, just like the previous two installments.

However, Shangri-La Frontier fans are cautiously speculating that Season 3 could break the yearly trend. Some suggested the series might not return until 2026, especially if the studio wants more time to animate the ambitious arcs ahead, like the GGC and Ctarnidd arcs.

Others noted that while the production for Season 3 was reportedly underway during Season 2's run, the complexity and pacing of the next storylines may require a longer lead time.

Several fans pointed out that if the current adaptation pace continues (about 60 chapters per season) there's enough manga content to support a 2025 return without catching up to the source too quickly.

Of course, all of this is speculation. Until an official date drops, fans can tentatively mark their calendars for October 2025, but don't be surprised if the series takes a little longer to return.

For more anime news, learn every known detail about My Hero Academia Season 8, releasing later this year.