Secret Invasion: How Many Episodes Is Marvel's Disney+ Show?

Exactly how many episodes is Marvel Studios' planning for the MCU's most recent Disney+ streaming show, Secret Invasion?

Taking inspiration from one of the most influential stories in Marvel Comics, Secret Invasion became Marvel Studios' eighth live-action series to debut on the streaming service, along with the first to come in Phase 5.

Although the series has suffered low viewership numbers through its first few weeks, it looks to add a new and exciting chapter to the MCU's legacy as different streaming shows add to Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga.

How Many Episodes Does Secret Invasion Have?

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is set to run for six episodes on Disney+, with four episodes aired on the streaming service thus far.

The final two episodes will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 26.

Of the 16 Disney+ shows (17 seasons) that have a confirmed episode count, only half of them have six episodes.

Four of them have nine episodes, one being the animated What If...? and two others in WandaVision and Agatha: Coven of Chaos being closely tied to one another.

The only one confirmed to be longer than nine episodes right now is Daredevil: Born Again, which was confirmed for an 18-episode first season at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

While Secret Invasion and its other counterparts are usually set for six episodes, there are a couple of animated shows that are shorter, with I Am Groot consisting of five entries and Marvel Zombies set for a record-breaking four episodes.

The full list of episode counts for all of the MCU's Disney+ series can be seen below:

WandaVision - 9 episodes

- 9 episodes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes Loki - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes What If...? - 9 episodes

- 9 episodes Hawkeye - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes Moon Knight - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes Ms. Marvel - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes I Am Groot - 5 episodes

- 5 episodes She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - 9 episodes

- 9 episodes Secret Invasion - 6 episodes

6 episodes Loki Season 2 - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes What If…? Season 2 - 9 episodes

- 9 episodes Ironheart - 6 episodes

- 6 episodes Agatha: Coven of Chaos - 9 episodes

- 9 episodes Daredevil: Born Again - 18 episodes

- 18 episodes Marvel Zombies - 4 episodes

The first four episodes of Secret Invasion are now streaming on Disney+.