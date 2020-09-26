Sebastian Stan Wears His Mask, SWAT Team Gathers in New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently restarted its production, following the premature end to its filming earlier this year. Because of this, a lot of new information and images have surfaced from the set of the upcoming series.

This includes rumored plot details, which may hint at a potential spoiler-filled storyline in the show. Many images from the set have also been released, showing off Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent and the return of Batroc the Leaper and Sharon Carter from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, respectively.

Falcon's costume has not been seen in these photos, but both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan shared images of the new outfit that point to the idea that Sam Wilson may have two costumes in the series.

Set photos also showed off the Winter Soldier's vibranium arm, which Bucky gained in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, more set photos have released, giving an even greater look at the intricacies of Bucky's new appendage...

In a new Twitter post, Just Jared shared new set photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, providing a clear, high-res look at Sebastian Stan in full costume as Bucky Barnes.

Several images of the actor are included, providing different angles of the new outfit. Some photos also depict SWAT police members on set as well.

All of the images can be found below:

Sebastian Stan was seen masking up in between takes on the set of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier last night in Georgia - see the new pics! https://t.co/GYT7OK20oP — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 26, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

Previous images have been seen of Sebastian Stan in costume, but these new photos being in full lighting and clear quality give the best look yet. The photos provide a good look at Bucky's vibranium arm, showing off the intricate detail on the physical prop.

An interesting behind-the-scenes detail is also shown regarding Bucky's arm, with the hand portion seeming to be a removable glove rather than being connected to the rest of the arm. This probably allows for greater freedom for Stan in-between takes, so that he does not have to remove the entire arm to use his hands properly.

Another interesting note is how the set is dressed with police lines blocking off areas. Large walls are also seen behind Stan, with what looks to be electrical fencing. It is difficult to say for certain, but uniformed individuals are also seen out of focus in the background as well.

Judging from this, the set seems to be a high security police facility or some sort of crime scene, when taking into account the presence of SWAT police as well. What Bucky is doing here is unknown, but what appears to be Anthony Mackie in armored SWAT gear is also seen. Perhaps the two will be attempting to break into a police facility, using the gear as a disguise.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will launch on Disney+ in 2021.