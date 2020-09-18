The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Set Images Tease More Sebastian Stan Bike Action

After a long hiatus, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has officially restarted production in Atlanta in the past week. This development served as a good news for fans who are eager for concrete MCU updates since Marvel Studios has been mum about any official confirmation about their upcoming projects.

Due to the production restart, a slew of new images from the show's set have been unveiled on social media. Several set videos have been posted, showing off exciting action and US Agent seemingly using Captain America's iconic shield during a fight sequence. Not only that, set photos also revealed familiar faces from the MCU such as Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter and the return of Georges St. Pierre's Batroc the leaper.

And now, another batch of set photos has been released on social media, showing off an intriguing sequence.

NEWS

Twitter user Kyleigh (@deepbessons) shared images from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it highlights Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes standing beside a motorcycle.

SEBASTIAN ON SET OF TFATWS pic.twitter.com/0jsOYXhu8o — kyleigh (@deepbessons) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, another eagle-eyed Twitter user in the form of @LadyTremaine pointed out that the presence of the motorcycle could reference another action Bucky-focused motorcycle action sequence from 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

So we're getting motorcycle Bucky again? 😳 pic.twitter.com/Prr56MOGb7 — LadyTremaine || WEAR A MASK || STAY HOME (@LadyTremainee) September 18, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

It seems that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could pay homage to an impressive action sequence between Captain America, Bucky, and Black Panther during Civil War due to the presence of the motorcycle on set. The action sequence from Civil War was a fan-favorite one, and getting Bucky and a motorcycle together during the Disney+ series could serve as welcoming news for those fans who are eager to witness another intense moment.

On top of that, the set photo did reveal another glimpse at Bucky's new costume, and this could hint that the Avenger is roaming freely around the streets of the city. Given that's the case, it's curious to find out if the Sokovia Accords could still be in effect in-universe since a suited up Bucky could very well gain the attention of the authorities. Regardless, it's a safe bet that all will be revealed during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it will be interesting to find out how Bucky thrives on a post-Endgame world.

At this point, it remains to be seen if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere this year, especially after news broke that WandaVision is still slated to debut at the latter part of 2020. Despite that, the plethora of set photos and images should provide more hype for the Disney+ series while fans wait for an official announcement.