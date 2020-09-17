The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Superpower Teased By Scene Details

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Actress Erin Kellyman was first rumored to have a role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by Lizzie Hill of Murphy's Multiverse. Her involvement in the series was then later confirmed by DiscussingFilm. Hill and Murphy, at the time, speculated that she could be playing Sharon Ventura, one of the members of the villain group, The Grapplers.

From set videos in July, a group of female villains, likely The Grapplers, were seen fighting both Bucky Barnes and Wyatt Russell's John Walker. More set videos were released of Walker fighting the group again, but by himself and far more brutally.

It should be noted that one of the more prominent members of this group, Melissa Gold, was speculated to be appearing in this series by Charles Murphy. Fans are learning more since production began again with more set photos and videos emerging. Not only were fans treated to photos confirming the involvement of actor Georges St-Pierre returning as Batroc, but there is now a witness account of Erin Kellyman in action on set displaying a unique superpower.

NEWS

According to Lizzie Hill of Murphy's Multiverse, a witness contacted them directly to provide a description of what they saw the actors and extras doing on set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for a scene. Hill notes that "a whistle of some kind" was signaled for the actors and extras to act a certain way:

According to this witness, Georges was filming in a park standing with Desmond by a bench, while Erin sat between them on the back of the bench with her feet on the seat. He could not hear any dialogue but said that Erin’s character used some kind of power, unclear how, to impress the two. The power involved extras near them in a field stopping, simultaneously looking at the phones, looking up, and all walking towards them in a group and as if in a trance. It was unclear how exactly Erin’s character used this power, she didn’t seem to have a phone out in the scene, and a whistle of some kind is what signaled the extras to react this way. It was remarked that Desmond and Georges seemed surprised by this, whereas Erin seemed to play it cool. Georges and Desmond were dressed as they were seen in the pictures posted by Just Jared that day, Erin had on neutral colors, probably similar to how Desmond was dressed.

WHAT THIS MEANS

If the witness is describing the scene correctly, then that does much sound like one of Songbird's former powers in the comics: the ability to manipulate the minds of individuals with her voice. Additionally, with Batroc being in the same scene as Erin Kellyman, who may be playing Songbird, this further points to The Thunderbolts being formed in the show, as they were both members of the group.

If Erin Kellyman is playing Melissa Gold, A.K.A. Songbird, then she could be a part of that group of female villains seen in set videos fighting the titular heroes. The fact that she seems to be by herself in this scene could mean that the rest of her gang was arrested with her escaping, and she is now found along on a bench and by Batroc and an unidentified character.

It is still unclear who Desmond Chiam will be playing. Unlike Kellyman, the witness gave no indication of Chiam's character displaying any powers. Since Chiam is in this scene, alongside George, being impressed by Kellyman's ability of manipulation, it could be the characters in the planning stages of forming an alliance of some kind against Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.