The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: First Look at Erin Kellyman's Mystery Character Revealed

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

First rumored to have a role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by Lizzie Hill of Murphy's Multiverse, Erin Kellyman's role in the show has been a mystery. While it has been speculated that she could be playing Sharon Ventura, one of the members of The Grapplers villain group, it was also proposed that she could be playing another member, Songbird.

One of the more prominent members of this group, Melissa Gold, was actually speculated to appear in this series by Charles Murphy due to an on-set actor's unique appearance resembling the character. However, after production had resumed, they had reportedly shot a scene with Georges St-Pierre returning as Batroc, Desmond Chiam, and Erin Kellyman. This scene, according to a witness, gave a very strong hint that Kellyman may be playing Songbird.

Now, there is photographic evidence of this reported scene between the three actors being true.

NEWS

A new photo for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been posted online, showing Georges St-Pierre and Erin Kellyman in Woodruff Park, Atlanta.

The photo shows St-Pierre standing next to Kellyman, who is sitting on the back of a bench in the park. Kellyman is seen wearing a jacket and ripped jeans. Crew can be seen all around them wearing masks.

WHAT THIS MEANS

This photo actually confirms Lizzie Hill's report from Murphy's Multiverse a week ago, as their witness in that report described something very unique that Kellyman is doing in this photo: the way she is sitting on the bench.

According to this witness, Georges was filming in a park standing with Desmond by a bench, while Erin sat between them on the back of the bench with her feet on the seat.

It can be presumed now that the full scene that the witness described is true and that Kellyman's character exhibits a power that allows her to manipulate people. This was a power that Songbird actually had early in her introduction as a character, being able to control people with the sound of her voice.

Additionally, Kellyman's character meeting with Batroc, and whomever Desmond is playing, only pushes previous rumors of The Thunderbolts appearing in this series as being true, as both Batroc and Songbird were members of this team in the comics. Them having this meeting in the park could very well be them discussing a potential team up against Sam and Bucky.