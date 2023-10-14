Saw X Gets New Online Release Update (Report)

Saw X’s online release date looks to have just been revealed, and it’s right around the corner.

The latest movie in the long-running franchise, which was the landmark tenth entry, took place just after the original 2004 film. It saw Tobin Bell’s John Kramer seeking a miracle cure to his cancer in Mexico only to get scammed by a group of con artists—people who soon found themselves in one of Jigsaw’s deadly games.

Directed by Kevin Greutert, the film, which is also the longest Saw installment to date, ended up being the highest-rated movie in the entire franchise. As it currently stands, the film sits at an 80% for Rotten Tomatoes’ critic approval score.

As of writing, the project has raked in just over $61 million at the worldwide box office.

When to Watch Saw X Online

Lionsgate

According to the website When to Stream, the outlet has evidence to suggest that Lionsgate’s Saw X is set to be released digitally online on October 20. This date has not been confirmed by the studio.

The site does clarify that “[they] haven’t been able to 100% confirm its digital launch yet," but stated that "[they’re] confident it’ll happen."

No information on its physical release or streaming debut was given. For it's digital release, When to Stream listed the film at a $24.99 price tag for digital purchase and $19.99 for rent.

For those wanting to stream the whole series at home, the various Saw films can be found across Peacock, Starz, and Hulu.

What's Next for the Saw Franchise?

The real question now is: are fans going to get Saw XI anytime soon?

Seeing how Lionsgate still made sequels after the franchise’s last two entries, which were both considered duds, the odds are good. Not only did this new film become the first well-received outing in the series, but it’s also performing modestly at the box office.

Saw X proved there’s still gas left in the franchise’s tank, and there are plenty of directions a sequel could go. That’s not to mention the multiple loose ends to tie up from the newest entry, and then there are unresolved plot threads from both Jigsaw and Spiral that a new film could potentially pick back up.

Man fans are hoping that another sequel would give Costas Mandylor’s Hoffman a spotlight in the same way Shawnee Smith’s Amanda got in Saw X.

With the WGA strike now resolved, work on a script can officially get underway if the studio wants to see another movie. Hopefully, fans will be getting an update sooner rather than later.

Saw X is now streaming worldwide.