Where Is Reacher Season 3 Filmed? Stunning Locations Revealed

The early episodes of Reacher Season 3, which featured an insane scene involving Russian roulette that one of the show's main stars recently talked about, showcased the streets of Ontario, Canada for most of its filming locations.

Every Filming Location From Reacher Season 3 Revealed

Reacher Season 3, Episodes 1-3 used different locations in Canada to bring the series to life. More specifically, different parts of Ontario were used as backdrops, and some particular landmarks were chosen for certain scenes.

Below is a full list of specific filming locations from the first three episodes of Season 3:

Brantford, Ontario

When Reacher Season 3, Episode 1 opened, text on the screen told viewers they were in Abbottsville, Maine. While it may have been quite convincing that what was seen was in the northeast portion of the United States, Abbottsville is entirely fictional.

Instead, the town of Abbottsville was filmed in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. The entire opening sequence (including the action with the trucks and Reacher) was shot in the streets of Brantford.

Brantford is in the southwestern portion of Ontario and sits in a little bowl latitudinally close to Buffalo, New York, and Detroit, Michigan. However, longitudinally, it is closer to Buffalo, only an 89-mile drive apart.

It is also close to Toronto, with the drive between Brantford and Toronto only 65 miles.

Brantford is named after Joseph Brant, a Mohawk military and political leader closely tied to Great Britain during the American Revolution. After Brant and the Mohawk people of the Iroquois Confederacy fled New York State and moved to Canada, they were given a section of land that is now Brantford.

Escarpment House, Ontario

One of the most breathtaking locations used for Reacher Season 3 was the Escarpment House in Ontario, Canada. At around the 8:20 time stamp of Episode 1, waves are seen crashing into a rocky bank. Just above that sits a small mansion with a big pool and a beautiful garden.

This scene was filmed at a real place in Ontario, but it is important to mention that the giant body of water in front of it was added via visual effects in post-production.

The Escarpment House has a pool, gardens, and much more, but it is not beside a body of water. Instead, it is in the middle of the Canadian countryside.

In the show, the Escarpment House is Zachary Beck's mansion, and Reacher travels to it early in Episode 1.

In real life, the Escarpment House can be booked, but it is exclusive to members of The Pulpit Club. The grounds also include two golf courses. The Escarpment House is located just 40 minutes away from Toronto.

Downtown, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

Another Canadian city used to film Reacher Season 3 was St. John's, located in the Newfoundland and Labrador Province.

At around the 21:25 mark in Season 3, Episode 1, St. John's can be seen as Reacher and Duffy talk. Before Duffy gets there, though, the streets of the city and some of the architecture are visible as Reacher is sitting on a bench waiting.

St. John's is the largest city in Newfoundland and Labrador and serves as the province's capital. It is also worth noting that it is the easternmost city in North America.

It is also one of the oldest cities in North America, with roots dating back to the 16th century.

Millbrook, Ontario

At around 23:35 of Reacher Season 3, Episode 3, Reacher and Richard Beck drive in the car. As they enter a town, Millbrook, Ontario is on full display.

However, it is worth noting that the Time Warp Toys store the two go into is not a real place. Instead, a bridal shop in downtown Millbrook was modeled as the toy store for the show.

It is also worth pointing out that the chocolate store beside the toy store is real, though, and is a chocolate factory called Millbrook Valley Chocolate.

