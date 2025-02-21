Reacher Season 3 started off with an intense episode that saw Alan Ritchson's Reacher put a gun to his head and pull the trigger multiple times.

Season 3 sees Reacher going undercover as he tries to infiltrate Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) secret criminal operation. After rescuing his son from a kidnapping (that Beck doesn't know was fake), Beck takes steps to induct Reacher into his organization in order to help find out who tried to harm his son, Richard.

His methodology of doing this, however, was questionable.

He puts a revolver in front of Reacher and tells him to play Russian Roulette to prove his loyalty. Reacher then fearlessly pulls the trigger multiple times to prove himself—which he does successfully.

Reacher Star Anthony Michael Hall Breaks Down That Russian Roulette Scene

Zachary Beck's Recruiting Methods Are Questionable, to Say the Least

In an exclusive interview, The Direct's Russ Milheim talked with Reacher Season 3 star Anthony Michael Hall to talk in-depth about that premiere's shocking Russian Roulette scene.

The Direct: "I want to talk details about that very premiere episode you have. You have this really crazy kind of Russian roulette scene with Reacher to prove his loyalty and commitment, and Reacher even [pulls the trigger] several times. I just wanted to ask you, can you explain how why Beck feels? This is a good tradition. I can only imagine it backfires quite often."

Anthony Michael Hall: It's replete with irony and puns. Yeah, exactly, it backfires. You know, I can't speak for Nick [Santora] or Lee Child, but I can say this... I think one of the things I learned with good writing and trying to study it, and as a writer myself on the field, is the rule of conflict, right? And that conflict is key, obviously, to any story, and in the greater context, scene by scene, it's very important, as we know, for good drama and comedy. Actually, I feel the rule still applies. So, I think it was a means, in a way, to both set the stage for the kind of guy this guy is and the sort of dirty, criminal world and landscape he's playing in. And at the same time, it's a test. He's testing Reacher's metal and to see what he's really about. And I think we also see the seeds of the relationship with the son because he's asking him to protect him and look after him. And I think what happens very naturally is that they develop a friendship which creates other complexity with him to set... He has a dark and a light side, and the dark side is being explored as he tries to stay alive in this world before Brian Tee's character [Quinn is introduced and] all that, and at the same time, obviously, the exploration of the relationship of his son is very powerful to it.

The Direct: "How many people do you think Beck has accidentally killed using that that method? How often are you cleaning up guts and are like, oh, well, there's another recruit who doesn't work out."

Hall: That's a great backstory unknown. Good point, good point, yeah, but that was powerful. And also the other roulette later in the season.

The Direct: "When Reacher comes into Beck's life, you know he does his research, yet despite everything he learns, he still opens the door for Reacher, he still gives him a chance. Why do you think that Reacher's history doesn't give Beck any pause?"

Hall: I think that even if he's not fully conscious of it at that point, first of all, he's in a predicament, so he needs additional support and help. But I think for the reasons that unfold, what you said in that dynamic with the son. He sees it, I think, as a means to both protect and maybe nurture a better situation with the son in the future. And I think that's a place that we get to, I think, hopefully by the end of the season, when we realize that, you know, all the skeletons come out of the closet. You realize, though there's damage that has taken place, obviously, to their father-son relationship, that he's yearning both for self-forgiveness and for a connection with his son again. And I think those are really powerful ideas. So, for all the reasons and the things that we've spoken about, it made it a really compelling, interesting role for me because I could be a bad guy [and] at the same time, all of that is colored by the fact that deep down, there's damage there with the son and that he's really looking for redemption to the son.

Reacher Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video, with new episodes weekly.