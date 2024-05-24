Who Is Rasa from Buying London? 4 Things to Know About Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Netflix's Buying London shines a light into London's high-end real estate market, highlighting agents such as rising reality TV star Rasa Bagdonaviciute.

Luxury property mogul Daniel Daggers and a team of real estate agents take center stage in Buying London, setting out to conquer the market and navigate houses with astounding price tags.

35-year-old Rasa Bagdonaviciute from Lithuania is part of Daggers' team, putting forth her best effort to turn as big of a profit as possible on these properties as she shows off her skills and work ethic.

4 Things To Know About Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Rasa Bagdonaviciute Studied at Vilnius University

Bagdonaviciute has plenty of cache from an educational standpoint, having graduated from Vilnius University in Lithuania with a bachelor's degree in International Business.

She studied there from 2007 to 2011 and has also earned qualifications from the Daniel Daggers Academy in The Importance of Digital and Sales Training. Daggers' program is the first real estate course in the U.K. that provides base qualification for being a real estate advisor, going over all aspects of the job.

According to her LinkedIn page, she also took a three-week course at Coastal Carolina University in 2010 on American culture, learning about the United States from a global perspective while brushing up on the English language.

Rasa Used To Be a Popstar in Lithuania

Outside of her real estate work, Bagdonaviciute's hobbies include singing and dancing, showing a passion for music (detailed by a Channel 4 press release).

Growing up in Lithuania, she had dreams of moving away from the country and took up singing and dancing as a way to get out of the house.

This led to her becoming a huge pop star in Lithuania for a few years, although she accepted that this would not be something she did for the rest of her life.

The only remnants of her singing career online can be heard on her SoundCloud account, including a cover she did of Kelly Clarkson's 2004 hit single "Because of You."

Rasa Used To Live in Dubai

After growing up in Lithuania and before she moved to the United Kingdom, Bagdonaviciute worked as a property consultant in Dubai.

From December 2013 until July 2015, she took on various responsibilities in her position, including maximizing sales, property leasing, real estate brokerage, and property evaluation.

Her LinkedIn page includes over a dozen other tasks she took on while working in this job, all of them helping to build her skills and experience as a real estate agent.



While she enjoyed the job that she worked, she did not particularly enjoy living in Dubai, leading her to move to England. She dreamed of earning enough money to be able to move her mother to England with her from Lithuania, although it has not been revealed whether that came to be.

Rasa Starred in Selling Super Houses Before Buying London

Before her work on Buying London, Bagdonaviciute started to make a name for herself on another reality show, Selling Super Houses.

She and seven other contestants starred in this series, competing for the job of a lifetime at P Kemsley's independent agency. However, Rasa fell short and did not win the competition.

Speaking on Instagram about the experience, she explained how one of the biggest lessons she learned there was that "you have to believe in yourself," noting that she "faltered in this aspect:"

"One crucial lesson I’ve learned from being on the show is that no matter what, you have to believe in yourself. You can’t doubt yourself, even if insecurities, like my language barriers, try to undermine your confidence. Unfortunately, I faltered in this aspect, allowing the fear of not being good enough in front of the cameras due to my accent or language barrier, as well as the fear of public judgment, to obstruct my true self."

Even after spending a week crying due to her confidence issues, she resolved to never be anything other than her true self, noting, "when one door closes, another always opens:"

"When I left the show, I spent a week in tears, not because I didn’t win the competition or secure a job at Robert Irving Burns, but because I allowed my confidence issues to hold me back. I despised that feeling. A week later, I picked myself up and made a promise: ‘Never again will I let myself be anything other than me. Regardless of where I am, who I’m with, or why I’m there, I will always be true to myself because that is my strength.’ And always remember, when one door closes, another always opens."

How To Follow Rasa Bagdonaviciute Online

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is active on social media through her accounts on Instagram (@rasa.bagd) and TikTok (@rasa.badg).

Buying London is now streaming on Netflix.

