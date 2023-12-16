It's time to dive into the online speculation regarding a rumored live-action remake of the Disney animated classic, The Princess and the Frog.

Rumors Teasing The Princess and the Frog Live-Action Remake

A fan-made poster is making the rounds on the internet teasing that Disney is planning a live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog, the studio's 49th official animated movie from 2009, setting it for a 2025 release.

Placing the original film's title card at the top, the supposed remake indicates that Black-ish star Marsai Martin is set to play the leading role of Tiana, with the image putting her in a green dress as a frog lays on her shoulder.

Also listed for roles are Haunted Mansion's LaKeith Stanfield and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin.

The Princess and the Frog poster

Although this poster started going viral on approximately December 14, there is no confirmation of any development on a live-action Princess and the Frog movie. However, the idea can't be taken off the table completely thanks to new additions to this franchise announced in recent years.

Via The Hollywood Reporter in January 2022, a Disney+ series titled Tiana made progress toward production as Walt Disney Animation Studios chief Jennifer Lee hired Stella Meghie to write and direct the show.

Meghie had previously reached out to Disney's live-action studio about potentially adapting a remake. However, nothing came of her inquiry.

Will The Princess and the Frog Remake Happen?

Currently, even though no plans are in place for a Princess and the Frog live-action movie, the franchise appears to be alive and well in other forms.

The aforementioned Tiana series is slowly pushing ahead in its development process, although it was delayed from a 2023 release to sometime in 2024.

Lee spoke with eCartelera in September about the project, expressing excitement at how Disney+ will let the team "introduce experimentation and freshness" while diving into the studio's legacy for animation and storytelling at the same time

"I love that Disney+ allows us to introduce experimentation and freshness while also exploring our legacy. Combining celebration and narrative innovation. In that sense, we can play more with the Disney+ series."

And while there's no way of telling whether this predicted cast would be in line to make the live-action film, there's a chance they could all be available if it comes to be.

Marsai Martin and LaKeith Stanfield both have fairly open schedules while Caleb McLaughlin is on call to film the highly-anticipated final season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, which is expected to release sometime in 2025.

For now, fans will have to wait to find out more information on this live-action The Princess and the Frog remake, which isn't in development.