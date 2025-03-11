Disney Princess Speaks Out After Surprise Disney+ Series Cancellation

The voice behind The Princess and the Frog's Tiana shared her honest thoughts after Disney abandoned Tiana's long-awaited Disney+ series.

Disney's Tiana Responds to Disney+ Cancellation

Walt Disney Animation

Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana from 2009's The Princess and the Frog, reacted to Disney shutting down production on her character's Disney+ series.

First announced in December 2020, Tiana was to be a spin-off series for Disney+ with the original voice of the Disney Princess reprising her role for the show.

This news comes on the heels of Disney pivoting away from long-form content for its streaming platform and subsequent layoffs at Walt Disney Animation's Vancouver office.

In Anika Noni Rose's personal statement, she admitted to being "deeply disappointed" by Tiana's cancellation and praised the "beautiful work" done by the show's team throughout development.

She also encouraged fans who have championed both the series and a sequel to tune in for a "Tiana Special Event" and show "your desire in the numbers."

Check out Anika Noni Rose's full statement below:

Anika Noni Rose

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a short form special inspired by The Princess and the Frog is reportedly in development and will tell a new story based on the original film.

Joyce Sherri, who was directing Tiana, is also attached to the upcoming special.

The Future of Disney's New Orleans Princess

While The Princess and the Frog left theaters over 15 years ago, Anika Noni Rose has found other ways to continue Tiana's story.

The actress returned to voice Disney's first Black princess for 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet, Disney's Once Upon a Studio in 2023, and the Lego Disney Princess: Castle Quest series.

Check out how Disney brought back Robin Williams as Genie for the (emotional) Once Upon a Studio here.

Most notably, she voiced Tiana for Disneyland and Disney World's Tiana's Bayou Adventure which replaced Splash Mountain on both coasts. The twin rides opened in 2024 and serve as a semi-sequel to the 2009 film.

Lastly, in 2024, Anika Noni Rose authored Tiana's Perfect Plan, a children's book that follows Tiana as she prepares for a visit from Prince Naveen's parents for Mardis Gras.

While details are scarce about Disney's upcoming The Princess and the Frog special, Anika Noni Rose's honesty and call to action could generate strong viewership and lead to more projects in the future.

Disney may be steering away from streaming content, but a project's streaming numbers still play a pivotal role in what the House of Mouse opts to greenlight.