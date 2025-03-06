An upcoming Disney+ movie, along with a TV series, had its production officially shut down by Disney amid the company's major internal rebuild.

Production Stopped on New Disney+ Movie & TV Series

Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has reportedly shut down production on a Disney+ series centered on Tiana, the leading heroine from 2009's The Princess and the Frog.

Additionally, production was stopped on an unannounced feature-length animated movie. Nothing concrete was known about this film except that it was set to debut directly onto Disney+.

This comes as Disney goes through major internal changes, with Walt Disney Animation Studios abandoning its strategy to make long-form content for streaming releases. A Disney spokesperson explained that its Vancouver studio will be laying off a number of employees as part of this business shift.

While prospects for the Tiana series looked promising in 2023, this news seems to have shelved the project for the foreseeable future, if not for good.

Where Does Disney Go From Here?

Thankfully, Disney does not appear to show any signs of slowing down thanks to franchises like Marvel still planning numerous releases this year and for years to come. However, in terms of The Princess and the Frog, this is certainly a disappointment.

This would have been Tiana's first real project since her debut in 2009, outside of a short appearance in 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet, which came alongside the rest of Disney's line of princesses.

Looking to the future, fans will have to wait to find out what Disney's plans are for Tiana and the other undisclosed projects as the studio continues to develop new stories and franchises.

While major brands like Marvel and Star Wars are in good places, other franchises from across Disney's purview hope to live up to that same standard. The hope is that Disney's animation side will be able to retool effectively over the coming years so that characters like Tiana have a chance for a resurgence in mainstream media.