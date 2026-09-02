Practical Magic 2's Popcorn Buckets & Theater Merch Are A Witch's Dream

Practical Magic 2's September 10 release date is rapidly approaching, and with it comes an expansive line of movie theater collectibles up for grabs. Based on the 1995 novel of the same name, 1998's Practical Magic fantasy film co-starred Oscar-winning actresses Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sister witches dealing with a family curse and some tricky (and magical) implications of love. Given the popular resurgence of cult classic sequels, it should come as no surprise that this franchise is re-entering the mainstream.

This resurgence has also brought back something many of these films missed out on in their heyday: movie-theater collectibles. Popcorn buckets, specialty cups, and more are sought out more than ever for nearly every major release (see the latest line for fellow magic-filled series Harry Potter and its current re-release), and Practical Magic 2 is no exception to this.

Cinemark Raises a Glass To Practical Magic 2 With New Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark

Make no mistake: Cinemark's margarita glass collectible is, in fact, a popcorn bucket, not a drink cup. Topped off with a black cat charm at the bottom end of the stem, this 105 oz. bucket is perfectly oversized for all the popcorn you'll need during a showing of Practical Magic 2.

Cinemark

Priced at $39.95, Cinemark's margarita glass popcorn bucket is available to purchase online or in select theater locations.

Fandango Promotes Practical Magic 2 Ticket Bundle

Fandango

Fans looking to grab a ticket and a collectible at the same time can look no further than an online promotion Fandango is currently running. For $49,99, buyers receive one ticket to a showing of Practical Magic 2, as well as Cinemark's margarita-glass popcorn bucket.

Upon purchase, the bucket will be shipped to the buyer's address, while the ticket will be sent via email for redemption with a promotional code.

AMC Shows off Witchy Practical Magic 2 Collectibles

AMC

AMC has no shortage of goodies to grab for Practical Magic 2, starting with a hex popcorn tin. Each side of the tin seems to feature a different design and/or text, including the phrases "Always Be Ready For Love" and another for the Practical Magic sequel's logo. The inside is also plastered with images of moons, limes, and margarita glasses. No price is available yet for the hex popcorn tin.

AMC

Next up from AMC is a pair of witchy-themed cups, starting with a pink one with a large black cat encompassing it. Part of the trademarked Grippr line (typically textured souvenir cups), it looks as though the cat might be made of a rubber-like material, similar to a Halloween decoration you might find at your local seasonal store. The Grippr cup is likely to be 32 oz. when compared to the version Regal is promoting.

A potential decorative piece, the Summoning Candle cup also functions as a fake candle with a flickering flame on top. The Practical Magic 2 logo appears on the front, with fake melting wax above it. The price of either cup is unknown as of writing.

AMC

If you tend to get chilly in a movie theater, AMC has you covered with a Practical Magic 2-themed blanket available for purchase. Though no price is listed, the blanket will surely keep viewers warm as they snuggle up between designs of clinking margarita glasses, mystical plants, and crescent moons.

AMC

AMC's exclusive Magic Blender popcorn bucket and drink holder can't make a smoothie, but it does hold both a buttery treat and your drink of choice. Mimicking the stainless steel appliance, the collectible holds the popcorn in the main blender portion, while the drink appears to be housed and covered by its base, with the straw extending all the way to the bottom. No price is listed for this collectible.

Regal Lights a Flame & More for Practical Magic Sequel

Regal

For those catching Practical Magic 2 at a Regal, brand-new collectibles await and will all be available for purchase beginning Friday, September 4. Regal notes that the following merchandise is available at select locations while supplies last, and no prices are listed.

Along with the Summoning Candle cup from AMC, Regal is offering a massive 200 oz. popcorn bucket featuring silhouettes of candles, flowers, and the Owens sisters' house on its sides. Parts of the bucket's sides are also transparent, seen filled to the brim with popcorn.

Regal

The Grippr cup featuring a black cat returns to Regal, and with it comes a new The Book of the Raven popcorn tin. Able to hold a large popcorn, this tin opens just like a book, though instead of dangerous spells from the world of Warner Bros.' Practical Magic, it only contains a go-to theater snack.

A different version of AMC's blender cup is also highlighted from Regal's line of collectibles; this one is yellow rather than silver and only holds a 24 oz. drink, with the Practical Magic 2 logo plastered on its base.

Regal

Additionally, Regal is running a sweepstakes for Practical Magic 2, in which three Regal Rewards members have a chance to win a copy of the Practical Magic novel signed by author Alice Hoffman and a custom Practical Magic 2 scented candle. This prize pack is valued at $25. Members of Regal Rewards can enter the sweepstakes now through September 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Read more about upcoming Warner Bros. projects in anticipation of other lines of movie theater collectibles.