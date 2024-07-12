The remaining episodes of Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 are set to air on Starz in late 2024.

Power Book II: Ghost's final season continues to chronicle Tariq St. Patrick's growing drug game on the streets while he navigates his complicated personal life.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 premiered on the Starz app on June 7. Episodes were released weekly until July 5, when the show took a midseason hiatus.

While many expect Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 6 to drop on July 12, the bad news is that the show is on a midseason hiatus.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 6 will debut on Starz on Friday, September 6, and it will continue with its weekly release schedule.

The final season's release date schedule was unveiled before its premiere on the network.

The confirmed release dates for Power Book 2: Ghost's final season can be seen below, with each episode debuting on the Starz app at midnight ET:

Episode 6 - September 6

Episode 7 - September 13

Episode 8 - September 20

Episode 9 - September 27

Episode 10 - October 4

What To Expect in Power Book 2: Ghost Season 4 Episode 6

Tariq is front and center in Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 5, "Ego Death," as his fatherhood issues come to light.

The midseason finale features Tariq contemplating his future with his potential family with Diana and what would happen if his drug trade fails. A clash between Brandon and Tariq happened, but the two friends and business partners eventually made amends.

After realizing that he needs to step up, Tariq tells Diana that he is ready to start a family with her, but the caveat is he would do so while also maintaining his drug game to protect their child. The episode ends with Diana shutting down that idea.

Part 2 of the final season is expected to address the ramifications of Tariq and Diana's falling out and whether Tariq will choose family over his fledging business empire.

Elsewhere, the revelation that Elle (the lead singer of a hip-hop group at Stansfield) is aware of Brayden and Tariq's illegal side business could potentially lead to problems down the line.

Noma is also out for blood after learning that Tariq gave her daughter, Anya, some coke.

The only constant seems to be Tariq's growing number of enemies, which does not bode well for the show's protagonist.

The first five episodes of Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 are streaming on the Starz app.

