Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 Is Facing 1 Major Demand from Franchise Fans

Chapter 4 of the hit horror game recently debuted, bringing players back into the world of Playtime Co. as they inhabit the body of a former toy company employee forced to come back to the Playtime factory where he is confronted by horrifying living puppet-like toys.

Like many horror games before it (ex. Silent Hill 2, which recently got a full-fledged remake), Poppy Playtime has captured the hearts and minds of fans, as they seek to uncover its mysterious story and the plentiful scares hidden within.

There Is One Thing Fans Want From Poppy Playtime Chapter 5

In the wake of Chapter 4's release, Poppy Playtime fans have made their singular demand for what they want from the game's Chapter 5.

While gamers are eating up the game's Five Nights at Freddy's-esque lore, something has become a talking point amongst the series' most devoted community...the game's technical performance.

Four chapters in, and fans have started to bristle with some of the bugs that have come with each Poppy Playland release.

Words like "rushed," "buggy," and "unpolished" have been thrown around in conversations online about the game, with a particular focus being put on the recent release of Chapter 4 (via Reddit).

This lackluster technical performance has seemingly taken fans out of the experience, with many of them focusing more on the bugs and/or glitches they have experienced playing the game, rather than its various scares or drip-feed of lore.

User RoboshOfficial took to Reddit to voice their concerns, saying they hope developer Mob Entertainment "take[s] 2 years to polish every aspect of this next chapter," so they can avoid this in a potential Chapter 5:

"They better take 2 years to polish every aspect of this next chapter. I was honestly kinda disappointed at 'Chapter 4. I was so hyped watching it but after I let everything sink in, it just hit. [By the way] Doey is amazing guys he’s the peak of the chapter."

And Chapter 4's Steam page has taken a turn thanks (at least in part) to these mounting technical hiccups.

The game's Steam Review score has turned to "Mixed" after over 2200 reviews, with many users calling out a perceived lack of polish, something that seems to be even more prevalent than the franchise's previous releases.

Everything We Know About Poppy Playtime Chapter 5

As fans voice their concerns over what they want from Poppy Playtime Chapter 5, it is worth noting that very little has been disclosed about the next entry into the viral horror franchise.

Chapter 5 has not yet been officially announced; however, fans stated developer Mob Entertainment has promised a five entry is coming (via Discord).

Releases in the franchise have taken anywhere between a couple of months to several years to see the light of day, so a specific release window for the next game is hard to predict.

Chapter 3 was released almost exactly a year before Chapter 4, which seems to be around where the Poppy Playtime team would be aiming for a potential Chapter 5.

However, if Mob Entertainment takes these recent concerns to heart, perhaps it would push the game back a bit if it meant offering players a more polished technically sound experience.

This could potentially put a Chapter 5 release anywhere from 18-to-24 months after Chapter 4's debut, likely making it land sometime in the second half of 2026 at the earliest.

What fans do know about the next entry into the series is that it could have some focus on the return of fan-favorite character Huggy-Wuggy. The Chapter 1 antagonist was teased at the end of Chapter 4, seemingly setting him up to come back into the fray and serve as a threat yet again in Chapter 5.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is now available on PC.