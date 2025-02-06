After seemingly dying in the first chapter of Poppy Playtime, Huggy Wuggy returns alive at the end of Chapter 4.

Huggy Wuggy took the internet and world by storm, becoming the new face of mascot horror and the Poppy Playtime franchise, despite being killed by the Player in the game's first chapter.

However, a pipe to the head and a bottomless pit could not keep the franchise's most marketable mascot down. Battered and broken, it is still raring to devour the Player and get revenge in Chapter 4.

Huggy Wuggy Returns in Chapter 4

Poppy Playtime

In Chapter 1 of Poppy Playtime, "A Tight Squeeze," the Player contended with Huggy Wuggy, Playtime's glorified guard dog, now under the control of The Prototype.

Huggy Wuggy was one of several experiments of the Bigger Bodies Initiative at Playtime Co. that participated in the Hour of Joy, killing every guest and employee in its sights in the lobby (read more about the Hour of Joy here).

In "A Tight Squeeze," during the Player's effort to free Poppy from her glass prison, they are relentlessly stalked at every turn by Huggy Wuggy until he finally emerges from the shadows to hunt them down and kill them.

With some quick thinking (and quicker hands), the Player causes Huggy Wuggy to fall to his death, smashing against several pipes on his way down into the abyss of the Playtime factory.

Poppy Playtime

After his supposed death, the game attempts to trick the Player with his return, only to reveal his more friendly counterpart, Kissy Missy. Huggy Wuggy also briefly appears in Chapter 3, "Deep Sleep," as a hallucination brought on by CatNap's gas chasing the Player.

Poppy Playtime

Unfortunately for the Player, Huggy Wuggy finally returned in the flesh at the end of Chapter 4, "Safe Haven," after the Player unwittingly triggered a factory-wide alarm, giving their presence away to an enraged Huggy Wuggy.

Who Fixed Poppy Playtime's Mascot?

At the end of Chapter 4, players got a closer look at Huggy Wuggy's new model, dubbed "Withered Huggy. " The manic toy looked worse for wear after he tumbled into the abyss. His intestines are now spilling out, there are gashes all over his body, and he had a missing left hand.

Poppy Playtime

As for who gave Huggy this new patch job, it certainly was not him who did it. Not only because he is a mindless beast, unlike most Bigger Bodied experiments, but it would have been physically impossible, as shown by the stub of his left hand tied off with an intricate bow.

No, it is likely that The Prototype found Huggy and fixed him up, seeing his continued value as an attack dog rather than spare body parts for his ever-expanding and developing body.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is now available on PC.