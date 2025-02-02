Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 continued teasing the franchise's antagonist by giving fans the first real look at the mysterious entity known as The Prototype.

The ultra-viral horror game, which sees players take control of a retired employee invited back to a condemned haunted toy factory, has won fans with every new episode.

Fans are given more puppet-themed scares through each new installment while slowly pulling the curtain back on the series' horrifying lore (similar to Five Nights at Freddy's).

Fans Get a Better Look At Poppy Playtime's The Prototype

Poppy Playtime

After being teased over the last three chapters, Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 offered a closer look at the game's main villain, The Prototype.

The new game included a sequence in which the dastardly big bad walked past the player in the halls of Playtime Co. While The Prototype's entire body has yet to be revealed, this is the first proper look at the character fans have gotten, with these long spider-like legs (via Mr. Sculptor on X).

Poppy Playtime

It can be hard to discern what of the character was being shown in the scene, but fans have looked through the game files to find a better silhouette of The Prototype's leg, revealing this terrifying, almost alien-esque foot.

Before this, all fans had seen of the character were its needle-fingered arms, which were snuck under a closing door earlier in the series.

Poppy Playtime

So far in the franchise, fans have gotten nothing but a string of breadcrumbs related to The Prototype.

The character is seemingly being set up as the primary villain of the franchise, being the one responsible for the bone-chilling Hour of Joy—in which dozens of Playtime Co. were brutally murdered, leading to the company's shuttering (read more about The Hour of Joy here).

However, the series has not officially disclosed what/who The Prototype is.

Breaking Down The Prototype's Possible Identity

Poppy Playtime is slowly marching toward a face-to-face conflict with The Prototype.

With only four chapters announced for the games (and more on the way), there is no telling when that conflict may eventually occur, but it seems that is where this is all leading.

What feels more imminent is the player character getting more information about the mysterious entity.

The Prototype was essentially patient zero of the terrifying toy-based experiments that led to Playtime Co.'s downfall. Also known as Experiment 1006, the character is one of the first successful organic toy creations who became aware of its circumstances and decided to take it out on its creators.

However, it could go a lot deeper than that. There is a popular theory among fans that The Prototype may have originated from some familiar characters seen in the series so far.

One name that keeps coming up regarding the character is Elliot Ludwig. Ludwig is the former CEO and co-founder of Playtime Co.

While he is mentioned frequently when talking about the company's early days, his name is noticeably absent when mentioning the Bigger Boddy initiative (that brought about the creation of these terrifying living toys).

This, paired with the fact that he was revealed to have died before The Hour of Joy, could mean that his body was harvested and used for the creation of the monstrosity known as The Prototype.

Hopefully, fans will not have to wait much longer to find out, with more Poppy Playtime on the horizon.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is now available on PC.

The latest entry into the Poppy Playtime franchise is just one of many big game releases coming in 2025.