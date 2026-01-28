PlayStation's Spider-Man Makes Surprise 2026 Return

Even though PlayStation's Spider-Man 3 is still seemingly years away, that has not stopped the video game web-slinger from bursting back onto the scene in 2026. Insomniac Games' take on the Marvel character has cemented itself as a cornerstone of the Spider-Man canon. Fans have already seen the video game version of the hero appear in the Spider-Verse films, but he is back in the spotlight with Marvel's latest comic release.

The newest issue of the ongoing The End 2099 Marvel Comics story included an epic cameo from one of the Spider-Man characters from PlayStation's Spider-Man games. Miles Morales pops up in the new comic book release, as he clashes with the otherworldly Miguel O'Hara (aka Spider-Man 2099).

The latest wall-crawling story sees a group of heroes from the 2099 corner of the Marvel Multiverse trying to save their futuristic reality after crossing paths with a Knull-corrupted Galactus known as Abyssus.

With his universe on the brink of destruction, and Miguel doing everything he can to web things together, Earth-1048's Spider-Man (the one from Insomniac's Spider-Man franchise) appears from a break in reality, pleading to Spider-Man 2099 that his actions of trying to save his own Earth could spell destruction for several dozen others.

PlayStation's Spider-Man (either Peter Parker or Miles Morales) has not been confirmed for any further video game appearances, but reports have suggested that a third mainline game in the web-headed franchise is coming.

First, Insomniac Games will showcase another corner of its Marvel world, with the upcoming Wolverine game due out later this year.

What's Next For PlayStation's Spider-Man?

PlayStation's Spider-Man 3 is basically an open secret at this point. Despite a third numbered game not having been officially announced by the video game giant, that does not mean one is not coming.

In a 2025 conversation with The Direct's Russ Millheim, Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal teased the third mainline game, saying that his Peter Parker will not be "relegated to the couch" in the unannounced sequel:"

"There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise."

Lowenthal's co-star Nadji Jeter, who brings sto life Miles Morales in the games, shared his thoughts about the next game in a separate conversation with The Direct, saying he wants to "fight the Green Goblin."

With Insomniac still hard at work on Wolverine at this point, Spider-Man 3 appears to be several years away from release, but it will not take forever. The Ratchet & Clank studio has proven it can put out games at an impressive pace, with roughly 2 years between major releases.

For example, in just the PlayStation 5 generation alone, the Spider-Man developer has released Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021, Spider-Man 2 in 2023, and Wolverine in 2026.

If the studio maintains this impressive clip, then Spider-Man 3 may only be a couple of years away, coming to consoles sometime around 2028 or 2029.