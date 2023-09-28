A new update on Paul Bettany's Vision-centric MCU spin-off has some fans worried the show could be cancelled.

Vision Quest, set as one of two Disney+ series to follow up on the events of WandaVision, was first reported to be in development back in October 2022.

The show was seemingly set to debut sometime in 2025, with WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer on as showrunner and Eileen Shim set to pen at least some of the series.

Aside from that, details on the streaming series have been sparse, especially as Hollywood essentially shut down over the summer due to the recently resolved writers' strike.

Cancellation worries have started to bubble to the surface surrounding Vision Quest, thanks to some newly discovered information.

The source of this speculation comes by way of eagle-eyed fans spotting a change to Vision Quest showrunner Jac Schaeffer's WGA Directory credits.

The Paul Bettany-led MCU spin-off previously appeared on Schaeffer's profile; however, it is now noticeably absent from her credits.

Schaeffer's WGA listing looks to be up to date aside from missing Vision Quest, as it features the recently updated title for 2024's Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

This led fans to fear for the worst, wondering aloud if "[Disney+ was] scrapping it or something?"

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), D_Daniele19 shared their reaction to the news, hoping the series is not dead in the water:

"I hope this doesn’t mean the series has been cancelled."

Mahmood2042 was even more pessimistic, noting, "If I was a betting man I'd say it's likely been cancelled."

Adding insult to injury, this WGA update comes mere months after newly-reinstated Disney CEO Bob Iger detailed a plan to reduce the MCU's streaming output by slowing the "pace at which [they] putting out the Disney+ shows:"

"But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

Will Disney Cancel Vision Quest?

At this point, there is no way of knowing if Vision Quest will ultimately hit the cutting room floor at Marvel Studios.

Pairing the recent developments from Jac Scheaffer's WGA page and the evident new streaming strategy at Disney, things look dire.

However, dropping Vision Quest also does not make a ton of sense for the studio.

WandaVision - the series of which Vision Quest serves as a sequel to - is one of the most beloved streaming series from the super-powered brand.

With Disney now buying all into known IP, developing sequels to proven quantities over brand-new ideas, does a direct follow-up to one of the more celebrated titles in the franchise's storied history not fall into that 'proven quantity' bucket?

One would assume if something had to go on the Marvel Studios slate Vision Quest would be fairly safe.

However, that looks like it may not be the case. Nothing official has been confirmed though, and fans should wait until word from Disney before mourning the loss of the series.

Vision Quest is rumored to release sometime in 2025.