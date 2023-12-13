Fans got another disappointing update regarding when the 2023 hit Oppenheimer will begin streaming on Peacock.

After becoming one of the highest-rated movies of the year, the wait for Oppenheimer to make its streaming debut has been nothing short of excruciating for many.

Concern started growing when Christopher Nolan's epic didn't find its way onto the November streaming schedule for Peacock, particularly as other movies that released close to this one started becoming available to stream on other platforms.

Universal

According to a new update from Peacock, fans will have to continue to wait for Oppenheimer to make its long-awaited streaming debut.

X user JordanMCarson asked the PeacockTVCare account when Oppenheimer would be available to watch on its streaming home.

In response, Peacock confirmed that "there is no news on Oppenheimer coming to Peacock," urging viewers to keep up with the streamer's social media pages for announcements:

"Hi Jordan! Thanks for reaching out. Currently, there is no news on 'Oppenheimer' coming to Peacock at this time. Please keep an eye on our social media posts for any announcements on updates. Please DM us with any additional questions or concerns. We are happy to help!"

While Oppenheimer first became available to watch via online purchase on November 21 (123 days after its theatrical debut), updates have been discouraging for when the film may hit Peacock.

Will Oppenheimer Begin Streaming in 2024?

With 2024 quickly approaching, the odds of seeing Oppenheimer debut on Peacock before the end of 2023 are getting increasingly low.

The epic summer biopic already set a Universal Studios record for the longest theatrical-to-streaming window of any movie under its watch, beating out heavy hitters from other studios like Barbie.

But considering this film broke records seemingly every week at the box office, becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of 2023 behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's not shocking that Universal wants to get as much out of its theatrical run as possible.

Most likely, Peacock will look to open up 2024 with a bang by bringing Oppenheimer to the streaming service early in the year, although fans will simply have to continue to wait for confirmation of that information.

Oppenheimer is still playing in theaters, and it doesn't yet have a confirmed streaming release date.