Oppenheimer Gets Disappointing Streaming Update from Peacock (Official)

Oppenheimer received a disappointing update regarding its streaming release date on Peacock.

Christopher Nolan's summer sensation starring Cillian Murphy will eventually make its way onto Peacock as it was distributed by Universal Pictures.

However, it's becoming a historically long wait, setting a new record for the longest wait for a Universal film to stream on Peacock and surpassing the previous 120-day window.

This has quickly put into question when one of the biggest R-rated films at the box office will ever make its way onto streaming.

Universal

According to the official Peacock TV Care X (formerly Twitter) account, there is "no news regarding Oppenheimer becoming available on Peacock."

After being prompted by a user asking about its streaming release on Peacock, the account instructed them to follow the page to "stay in the loop for future updates:"

"Hello! Thank you for contacting Peacock. At this time, we have no news regarding Oppenheimer becoming available on Peacock. Make sure to follow us so you can stay in the loop for future updates. Should you have any other questions, do not hesitate to DM us. We're happy to help!"

Clearly, following its high-anticipated 4K UHD and Blu-ray release, there is no rush to put Oppenheimer on Peacock.

Christopher Nolan even recently (as a joke) explained the importance of the physical media, saying that it exists "so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.”

When Will Oppenheimer Begin Streaming on Peacock?

Before becoming available to watch at home, Oppenheimer returned to IMAX theaters on November 3, now boasting a global box office total of $949 million and becoming the second-highest-grossing R-rated film after 2019's Joker.

Universal appears unbothered and in no rush to release Oppenheimer on streaming, potentially aiming for a 150-day theater-to-streaming window and thereby suggesting a Peacock release on Monday, December 18.

However, this new update indicates that this could be pushed to 2024, possibly making the Oppenheimer streaming release date January 17 aka 180 days after its theatrical release.

Oppenheimer is now available to purchase digitally or physically on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.