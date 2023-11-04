Peacock didn't include Oppenheimer in its slate for November 2023, leaving fans to wonder when the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic will be available on the streaming service.

Oppenheimer had a stellar run at the box office, with the film earning over $945 million worldwide.

In July 2023, a report from Puck's Matt Belloni claimed that one of the reasons Nolan made the film for Universal Pictures instead of Warner Bros. was mainly due to a commitment of a 120-day theatrical window. This meant that fans would only be able to watch the movie in theaters - not online or on a streaming service - until around Thanksgiving.

True enough, Oppenheimer officially landed a November 21 digital release date, which is 123 days after its theatrical premiere.

Peacock Omits Oppenheimer from This Month's Slate

Universal

Peacock's November 2023 streaming schedule omitted Oppenheimer from the list.

Peacock's November slate does include notable hits like The Hunger Games trilogy (November 1), Bad Boys (November 1), The Big Lebowski (November 1), Jurassic World Dominion (November 2), Despicable Me (November 17), and Good Neighbors (November 10).

While Oppenheimer wasn't included in the slate, there's still a good chance that the Cillian Murphy-led movie will be available to stream before 2023 ends.

Another significant movie under the Universal banner that is also not included in Peacock's November 2023 slate is The Exorcist: Believer.

The film has been available on digital platforms since October 24, and some have speculated that it will be released on Peacock in November.

When Will Oppenheimer Start Streaming?

While it's quite unfortunate that Oppenheimer is not included in Peacock's November 2023 slate, the fact that the movie will be available on digital platforms right around Thanksgiving weekend (November 21) could be the main reason why it is not set for its streaming debut.

It's safe to assume that Universal Pictures is looking to earn more from Oppenheimer's digital sales first before eventually making it available for Peacock subscribers.

Another factor is Oppenheimer's IMAX re-release in limited theaters for one week before The Marvels takes over the big screen starting on Friday, November 10.

Considering that Oppenheimer is Universal's biggest hit in 2023, there's a good chance that the film will be available to stream in the comfort of fans' homes before 2023 ends.

At this stage, it's possible that Oppenheimer will be available to stream on Peacock in late December, potentially right before Christmas.

Streaming Oppenheimer around the same time when families are reunited for the holidays would be a perfect opportunity for Universal.

Oppenheimer is available on major digital platforms.