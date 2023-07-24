Star Wars Confirms 3 Jedi Trapped In Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Tomb

The identity of three Jedi trapped in Fortress Inquisitorius were just revealed by Lucasfilm.

The insidious location was first introduced in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game, where its big climatic set piece took place.

The Fortress reappeared in Ewan McGregor’s Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. After a young Princess Leia is captured, Obi-Wan and his new ally Tala are forced to infiltrate Inquisitorius to save her.

It’s in the enemy’s haunted halls where Kenobi first stumbles into the horrifying scene, a vault containing countless dead Jedi on display as trophies.

Three Dead Jedi Identified

Thanks to a passage in the upcoming Star Wars: Dawn of the Rebellion: The Visual Guide book, the identities of three of the Jedi trapped in the trophy room on Fortress Inquisitorius, as seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, were revealed.

The book shared that one of the dead was Youngling Faris, who still wears the training helmet he had on the night the Jedi Temple was attacked following Order 66.

Lucasfilm

The second Jedi was Jedi Tera Sinube, a Cosian male Jedi Master whose been active since the High Republic Era. The character had notable interactions with both Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano in the past.

Lucasfilm

The third identified Jedi was Valerie Tide. According to the book, she tried to hide her identity after the Great Jedi Purge, but was unsuccessful, and later captured on Athio III.

Lucasfilm

Could These Three Jedi Return to Star Wars?

Sadly, the odds of any of these three Jedi returning are not very high.

Everybody in the halls of Fortress Inquisitorius is dead—even though it does look like they’re merely suspended in time.

One has to wonder who else could be in those chambers. Perhaps Mace Windu’s body is on display somewhere?

But when might Fortress Inquisitorius show up again? Maybe it’s something Lucasfilm could further explore in a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi if it ever happens.

While it’s not likely to appear in Ahsoka, at the very least, there will be an Inquisitor showing up to cause trouble for the titular hero.

Ahsoka is set to debut on Disney+ on August 23.