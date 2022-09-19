Obi-Wan Kenobi Reveals Deleted Jedi Cameo in Official New Art (Photos)

Lucasfilm’s recently-completed Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi saw the titular Jedi Master become entangled in a rescue mission that he didn’t want to participate in. However, it’s through this adventure that he rediscovered his connection to the Force and forged a bond with Princess Leia in the years before A New Hope.

Those who watched the series will know that Leia was kidnapped by the Empire midway through and taken to Fortress Inquisitorius. Kenobi, of course, had to come to the princess’ rescue and infiltrate the fortress.

As he roamed the lower depths of the structure, Obi-Wan ended up coming across a ghastly sight: a series of tombs for dead Jedi. Among the deceased Force-wielders were some familiar faces from other Star Wars projects, and it seems like not everyone made it into the scene.

Prequel-era Jedi Cut From Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars

New renderings posted to Artstation by ILM senior concept artist Kouji Tajima depict Jedi Knight Pablo-Jill. This character originally appeared in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones as one of the many Jedi who fought in the arena on Geonosis.

The art is labeled as being from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and since Pablo-Jill did not appear in the series, it’s safe to assume that he was meant to be among the bodies on display in Chapter 4’s Fortress Inquisitorious sequence.

Have a look at the pieces below:

Kouji Tajima

Pablo-Jill strikes a pose.

Kouji Tajima

A close-up of the Ongree Jedi’s head:

Kouji Tajima

And the same model from different angles:

Kouji Tajima

Here’s a screenshot of Pablo-Jill as he appeared in Attack of the Clones.

Lucasfilm

A still from Obi-Wan Kenobi showing the display cases full of dead Jedi can be seen below. On the left, one can see an Ongree Jedi, but it’s not Pablo-Jill. Instead, it was confirmed by the official Star Wars website to be Coleman Kcaj.

Lucasfilm

Additionally, Jedi Master Tera Sinube, who appeared in The Clone Wars animated series, was also entombed at the Fortress in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lucasfilm

Here’s a look at concept art for the character as he appeared in the series:

Kouji Tajima

Sinube used a lightsaber disguised as a cane:

Kouji Tajima

A closer look at the Cosian Jedi’s head can be seen below:

Kouji Tajima

A closer view was also provided, showing the details on the character’s face and hair:

Kouji Tajima

A Reverence for the Prequels

It’s certainly nice to see Lucasfilm acknowledging these prequel and Clone Wars-era Jedi, even if it’s not necessarily under the best of circumstances.

For a long time, many groups within the Star Wars fandom couldn’t stand the prequel trilogy, but opinions on those films have softened dramatically in recent years. This is probably due to the fact that so many younger fans grew up with the movies and aren’t shy about singing their praises.

As for Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s unknown if the show will be renewed for a second season. The story seems well and truly wrapped up, but star Ewan McGregor indicated that he’d be up for more if the interest was there.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.