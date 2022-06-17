Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Runtime Rumors Debunked

Only four weeks after its Disney+ premiere, the end is nigh for Obi-Wan Kenobi, at least in terms of the first season. Although the series has proved more divisive than most had hoped or expected, Star Wars fans around the world have been enamored with the return of Ewan McGregor's Kenobi and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader every week.

Just as it has proven to be with every Disney+ series to come out of MCU and Star Wars, episode runtimes have been a point of constant controversy for Obi-Wan Kenobi. With installments ranging from 39 to 56 minutes, fans have constantly been calling for longer chapters in the tale - after all, this series has been almost two decades in the making.

In the case of every Disney+ finale, viewers have gone into the concluding chapter with hopes of a movie-length conclusion to tie up all the loose ends. Alas, most conclusions have proved ultimately disappointing, as The Book of Boba Fett was the only finale to come in over an hour.

Moving into Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6, many are hoping for a bumper-length episode to deliver on all the theories, surprises, and action that fans have been hoping for throughout the season. Now, a rumor has suggested the finale may deliver just that, but is it accurate?

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi's Rumored Finale Runtime Real?

Following a viral post on Twitter from @StarWarsOnly that garnered over 25k retweets and 1.5 likes, rumors have circulated that the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale will run for 1 hour, and 33 minutes. The stems from a screenshot of a theatrical showing of the finale from Cineplex - which has since been deleted - advertising ticketed showings for June 22, along with the reported runtime.

Guys don't shoot the messenger, but LOOK at this run time for the next episode.. Were in for a treat!!

Twitter

However, the screenshot shared in the post was cropped from what is displayed on the Cineplex page, which promises a showing of "Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Episode and Q&A." The 1 hour, 33 minutes runtime includes the live Q&A with as-yet-unknown members of the cast and crew.

Cineplex

Live Q&As at an event such as this typically run for a minimum of 30 minutes, indicating Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 will actually run for around 1 hour or perhaps less.

How Long Will Obi-Wan Kenobi's Finale Be?

Obi-Wan Kenobi was marketed from the beginning as a limited series, and while a second season has begun to look increasingly possible, the finale ought to wrap things up in a fairly satisfying manner. Perhaps the main goals the episode has to achieve are bringing an end to Reva's story, delivering the rematch between Kenobi and Vader, and bringing the Jedi closer to his Episode IV self.

In terms of how long the finale will have to be to achieve everything it needs to, a runtime of around an hour ought to be enough to deliver a satisfying conclusion. Assuming Cineplex's Q&A segment runs for roughly 30 minutes, perhaps Disney+ will deliver just that with the concluding episode.

If Disney+ history has thought fans anything, it's important to temper expectations going into the finale. In the past, theorists have created wild expectations of crazy cameos, shocking twists, and epic events, when the focus ought to be on concluding the story that will be promised from the beginning.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale will premiere on Disney+ on June 22.