Nintendo Confirms Next Movie For 2028

Nintendo's push into film has been one of the gaming industry's biggest stories of the past few years, with two animated movies in the books and several more in various stages of development. The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived in 2023 and pulled in over a billion dollars at the box office, and its follow-up, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, opened earlier this April to another huge global haul. With the Mario sequel still playing in cinemas, attention has now turned to what comes next, and Nintendo just confirmed when its next film will arrive.

A newly published release schedule from Universal Pictures Spain confirms that Nintendo and Illumination's next theatrical film will land on April 12, 2028. The listing identifies the project as an "Untitled Illumination/Nintendo Event Film," giving it an exact date but no character, logo, or plot details.

The April 2028 slot was already known to belong to an Illumination release, but this is the first time Universal has tied that date specifically to a Nintendo collaboration.

This is a fast turnaround by Nintendo and Illumination's standards. Three years separated the first two Mario movies, but the next Nintendo film will arrive within two years of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This timeline alone has fans questioning whether this is a third Mario entry or a different corner of the Nintendo cinematic universe getting its own spotlight.

Which Nintendo Movie Is Coming In 2028?

Donkey Kong

Illumination

Donkey Kong is the front-runner for the mystery 2028 film spot, and it has been for a while. Seth Rogen's version of the character was a breakout in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and a recent industry report flagged the Kong family as Nintendo's most likely next solo project.

Donkey Kong made a brief appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, although Seth Rogen was not in the initial cast announcement. Kong's appearance was very brief, spotted helping to rebuild Brooklyn in one scene.

He doesn’t play a significant role in the film, which lines up with the idea of saving him and the Kong family for their own movie. Universal Studios already has a Donkey Kong-themed land at its Orlando theme park, giving the studio a built-in marketing tie-in for a 2028 release.

Star Fox

Illumination

Glen Powell's Fox McCloud cameo in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has fans convinced Star Fox is being teed up for something bigger. A solo film for Fox has been rumored, though more recent reports suggest it is targeting 2030 rather than 2028. That would push it out of the running for this slot, but Nintendo could still surprise everyone if the movie is further along than expected.

Luigi's Mansion

Illumination

Charlie Day's Luigi has been one of the most popular elements of the Mario films, and a Luigi's Mansion spin-off would let the character carry his own story. Reports indicate the project is in the pitching stage, with Nintendo and Illumination still looking for a writing team. This timeline makes a 2028 release feel ambitious, though not impossible.

A Third Mario Movie

Illumination

A third Mario movie is reportedly in active development, with a 2029 release date attached to it. That puts it just outside the 2028 window, but release schedules change, and another Mario film would be the safest bet financially after the franchise's box office numbers. So we can’t be quick to rule it out for a 2028 release, as weirder things have happened with release timelines.

A Peach Movie

Illumination

Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach and Brie Larson's Rosalina were given a sister storyline in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and a film centered on the two of them is reportedly in early consideration at Nintendo.

The post-credits scene of the Mario Galaxy Movie introducing Daisy adds another character to the potential lineup. A princess-led Mario spin-off would expand the universe without doubling up on Mario himself, though early-stage development makes April 2028 a tight window.

A Bowser Movie

Illumination

Jack Black's Bowser was the breakout of the first Mario film, and his father-son dynamic with Benny Safdie's Bowser Jr. became one of the emotional parts of the sequel. A solo Bowser project is reportedly in very early development, which makes it a long shot for the 2028 slot. If the studios want to dig into the Koopa kingdom and the Koopalings, this is where they would do it.

Pikmin

Illumination

A Pikmin feature has long been a fan favorite as a hypothetical project, though Nintendo has previously favored short-form animation for the property. Miyamoto, who served as executive producer for Pikmin shorts, has expressed a desire to see his beloved creation receive a film of its own.

There have been rumors that a standalone Pikmin movie is looking for writers, but a film centered on a character like Pikmin will not be easy to crack. This makes it a darker horse for 2028, but not one to fully count out, given how much of a powerhouse Illumination is.

When Will the 2028 Nintendo Movie Be Officially Revealed?

Until Nintendo or Illumination breaks their silence, the April 12, 2028, release date is all the public has to work with. Both companies typically wait until a project is well into production before going public, which means an official reveal could still be months away. A logo drop or a teaser tied to a Nintendo Direct presentation would be the most likely first step.

The positive takeaway, though, is that Nintendo's film ambitions are growing stronger by the day, which means more content for fans. The Legend of Zelda is set for a live-action theatrical release in May 2027 from Sony Pictures, and the film has already broken an interesting 34-year Nintendo casting rule. The mystery 2028 Illumination project will follow it less than a year later. Whatever character ends up headlining that movie, it's exciting to see the gap between Nintendo theatrical releases shrinking fast.