Nintendo Cinematic Universe Report Reveals 10 Confirmed & Potential Movies (Mario 3, Kirby & More)

Nintendo's movie universe is expanding, and quickly, according to a new report. The gaming giant recently released its second animated film in partnership with Illumination, bringing more of the Mario world to life in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The sequel's inclusion of characters from the wider Nintendo universe of gaming quickly ignited speculation that more movies based on Nintendo properties are in the works, and a new rumor has outlined over half a dozen potential directions that the company is considering for its cinematic universe.

A new rumor from entertainment scooper My Time to Shine Hello has revealed nine potential properties Nintendo is looking at turning into films over the next decade. Each of these is in varying stages of development, and many will likely never make it to the screen. But following both the Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's huge returns at the box office, it's no surprise that Nintendo is looking to turn even more of its legendary gaming properties into big-screen successes.

10 Rumored Upcoming Nintendo Movies

Donkey Kong

Illumination

A movie based on the classic Kong family has been rumored for development for some time now, following the breakout roles of Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Diddy Kong (Eric Bauza), and Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen). This latest report only reiterates that Donkey Kong is intended to be Nintendo's next major movie release and will reportedly hit screens in 2028.

Mario 3

Illumination

A third Super Mario Bros. movie (whatever it may be branded next) is also reportedly a key focus for Nintendo moving forward, which is no surprise given the success of the first two Mario films.

The movie will no doubt pick up with the same cast and characters, following Mario, Luigi, and the gang on another adventure, that drews upon the classic games. According to the report, the third Mario movie is eyeing a 2029 release.

Star Fox

Illumination

Glen Powell's Star Fox was a late marketing reveal ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's release, and his small cameo quickly stole the show in the sequel. It's no surprise then that Nintendo seems to want to turn Fox McCloud into his own star, with a solo movie that is reportedly already in development for 2030.

Kirby

Nintendo

While The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was chock full of Nintendo cameos, one icon remains absent from the cinematic universe, but that may be because Nintendo already has bigger plans for him.

Kirby has been an icon of Nintendo gaming since Kirby's Dream Land in 1992, and the pink creature has gone on to lead his own franchise right through to the Nintendo Switch 2 era. As another pillar of Nintendo gaming, Kirby deserves his own movie, and it's reportedly already in early development.

Luigi's Mansion

Illumination

Charlie Day's Luigi has been a constant companion to Chris Pratt's Mario and a star of the Super Mario films, but rumors suggest that Luigi's solo game series may also receive the solo movie treatment. A Luigi's Mansion movie is allegedly in the pitching stage right now as the studio searches for a writing team to bring the spooky game series to life.

Yoshi's Island

Illumination

Another breakout star of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie was Yoshi, Mario's dinosaur sidekick. Voiced by Donald Glover in the sequel, Yoshi quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his humor, kick-ass moves, and adorable charm, a factor that now seems to be leading Nintendo to consider a Yoshi's Island movie.

Fans got a taste of what this could look like briefly in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, when Yoshi must protect Baby Mario and Luigi from a series of threats, but now Nintendo appears to be in the stage of taking pitches for a fully-fledged Yoshi's Island movie.

Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo

Despite rumors to the contrary, My Time to Shine Hello reiterates that a Super Smash Bros. adaptation is still in contention for a movie treatment, but will only happen after Star Fox's film is released. The Super Smash Bros. fighting games have become a home for all sorts of Nintendo characters to crossover, so it makes sense that Nintendo would want to build out its cinematic universe a bit more before moving forward on a team-up film.

Bowsers

Illumination

Another project cited as being in very early development is a Bowser's project, which would likely focus on Jack Black's Bowser and his son, who fans met in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie). The duo's father-son story was at the heart of the second Mario film, and their enjoyable dynamic may one day serve as the foundation for a solo film. Game fans are also aware that the Koopalings are an integral part of Bowser's kingdom, and a Bowser-focused story could be the place to introduce the seven minions.

Princess Peach and Rosalina

Illumination

After rumors about Princess Peach and Princess Rosalina's connection were confirmed in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a solo movie featuring the two sisters (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy and Brie Larson) is reportedly now in consideration at Nintendo. Despite reconnecting after so long, there's still a lot about Peach and Rosalina's backstory that remains uncovered. Not to mention the post-credits reveal of Daisy at the end of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie could add another exciting character to the mix.

The Legend of Zelda (Confirmed)

Sony Pictures

The final upcoming Nintendo movie that wasn't listed in this latest report, but is definitely happening, is The Legend of Zelda adaptation. The Zelda movie was recently confirmed to have wrapped filming at CinemaCon, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason starring as Link and Zelda. Wes Ball is directing the adaptation, which will bring the popular fantasy world to life in live-action, with a release date set for May 7, 2027.