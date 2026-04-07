Mario Galaxy Movie Officially Releases Star Fox Scenes Online (Watch)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie showcased a special look at the introduction of a fan-favorite video game character. The highly anticipated sequel featured the debuts of many surprising Nintendo characters on the big screen, such as Rosalina (Brie Larson), Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie), and Fox McCloud. Brought to life by Glen Powell, Fox McCloud's introduction proved to be a delightful last-minute surprise for longtime Nintendo fans, and his role was far more than a mere cameo. The Star Fox leader quickly emerged as a pivotal ally, fighting alongside Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, and Princess Peach.

Following its successful opening weekend at the box office, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's official social media account released a new clip introducing Fox McCloud in the animated film.

Nintendo

The 30-second clip began with Princess Peach and Toad venturing to the Gateway Galaxy to locate Rosalina (who had been abducted by Bowser Jr. for his evil plans), and they needed a ship to navigate the stars.

The pair encountered Fox McCloud, who agreed to help them for payment, but he quickly became a key ally, using his piloting skills to save the day in high-stakes aerial sequences against Bowser Jr.'s forces.

Nintendo

What makes Fox McCloud's introduction quite interesting because he managed to rattle off his full backstory in under a minute, telling Princess Peach and Toad that he is the leader of the Star Fox Team before being accidentally pulled into a dimensional space rift and being transported into the Mario universe.

Nintendo

Watch the official clip of Fox McCloud from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie below:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie revolves around the story of Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi as they embark on a quest to help Princess Peach and Toad to save Rosalina and defeat the newly reunited Bowser and Bowser Jr. from destroying the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Why Fox McCloud Deserves A Nintendo Big-Screen Spinoff

Fox McCloud delivered a memorable performance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and his standout role is more than enough reason for Nintendo to possibly green-light a future spinoff.

If anything, McCloud's larger supporting role, rather than a cameo, serves as a strong hint that he is destined for bigger things in Nintendo's big-screen universe.

Glen Powell's high-energy, charismatic portrayal of Fox McCloud, backed by his A-list star power, has already laid strong groundwork for the character's return, most excitingly in a potential solo Star Fox movie.

The breadcrumbs are clearly there: a colorful cast of supporting characters in Fox's team, the promised high-octane Arwing aerial battles, and the untapped intrigue surrounding the Lylat System's lore.

Without spoiling anything, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's ending cleverly teases that Fox McCloud's story is far from over, and a full team-up with Mario and Luigi feels all but inevitable. If Fox ever needs backup in the Lylat System, he already knows exactly who to call, and Mario would be more than happy to return the favor.