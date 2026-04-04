Mario Galaxy Movie Directly Sets Up 8 Nintendo Spin-Offs, Ranked by Likelihood

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie contained so many more characters than just Mario, and the possibility of several of them headlining spin-offs now seems more likely after the sequel's release. Nintendo and Illumination have partnered to create two animated Mario movies so far, and both have capitalized on Nintendo's huge roster of familiar characters. Nintendo has yet to announce any sequels or spin-offs, but the Mario Galaxy Movie's box-office success is a sure sign that more is on the way.

Video games are the new comic book movies in Hollywood, with every studio trying to snap up popular gaming IP to turn into shows or movies. Nintendo is already working on a live-action The Legend of Zelda film, but the Mario Movie franchise has been a gateway for many other gaming characters to be introduced to the cinematic side of things.

The events of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the characters it introduces set up several potential avenues for Nintendo to pursue in future spin-offs, which seem even more likely now that the sequel has been released.

Most Likely Nintendo Spin-Offs After the Mario Galaxy Movie

1. Donkey Kong

Illumination Entertainment

After a starring role in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Donkey Kong and his family were completely absent from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (save for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance). Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and Eric Bauza voiced the trio of Donkey, Diddy, and Cranky Kong in the first film, and the gorilla family (who are equally as famous for their platforming games) became fan-favorites.

Their absence in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie might not be by accident, however, as reports emerged in between the two Mario films that Universal and Nintendo were already partnering on a solo Donkey Kong film. It seems the Kong may have been kept out of the Mario sequel to keep their storyline for their own spin-off film.

2. Star Fox

Illumination Entertainment

After months of rumors, Nintendo confirmed only days before The Super Mario Galaxy Movie that Fox McCloud would feature in the animated movie, voiced by Glen Powell. Fox is the lead in Nintendo's Star Fox space fighter pilot game series, which is also rumored to make a comeback following his appearance in the Mario movie.

Fox plays a prominent role in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, helping Peach, Mario, and their friends reach Planet Bowser. At the end of the movie, Fox finally finds his way back to his universe, teeing him up for a solo Star Fox adventure.

Fox's screentime rivals that of other new characters, like Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr., suggesting that Nintendo has high hopes for him (as do fans).

3. Princess Peach

Illumination Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach is one of the most iconic Nintendo characters, next to Mario and Luigi. However, the Mario movies have shifted her from a mere damsel in distress to a character with greater skills, agency, and a compelling backstory.

Now that the Super Mario Galaxy Movie has finally revealed Peach's origins and she's found her sister in Princess Rosalina, the film sets them up to have their own adventures, potentially joined by the post-credit cameo character, Princess Daisy, aka Peach's best friend.

A trio of Princesses leading their own movie could be huge for Nintendo, particularly in the post-Barbie era.

4. Luigi's Mansion

Illumination Entertainment

Another popular Nintendo game franchise is the Luigi's Mansion series, which follows Mario's brother as he explores a haunted mansion full of ghosts and other spooky specters.

Luigi is already a staple of the Mario movie franchise, but a solo Luigi's Mansion spin-off offers a new, slightly scarier avenue for Nintendo to explore on-screen.

Luigi's voice actor, Charlie Day, has already expressed interest in a Luigi's Mansion movie, and the subtle Easter egg of the Poltergust 5000 in Bowser Jr.'s arsenal (a notable weapon from the series) in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie hints at a possible expansion.

5. Yoshi's Island

Illumination Entertainment

Another highly anticipated addition to the Super Mario Galaxy Movie was Yoshi, the lovable green dinosaur companion to Mario and Luigi. Donald Glover's version of Yoshi in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie certainly made an impression, setting up Yoshi as a charming and fun character, who many are eager to see more of.

Yoshi rose to fame in the games through his Yoshi's Island series, which often saw Yoshi carrying Mario or Luigi as babies through platforming challenges. Mario and Luigi do briefly become babies in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, hinting at what a full-on Yoshi's Island movie could look like. Adding to that is the fact that Yoshi's origins in the movie universe are hinted at but aren't clear, opening the door for a spin-off to explore them.

6. Metroid

Nintendo

A Metroid Easter egg makes the briefest of appearances in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but the galaxy-spanning nature that Nintendo has set up in its Mario franchise certainly makes a Metroid spin-off possible. The Metroid franchise is another tentpole among Nintendo's offerings, putting players in the shoes of the bounty hunter, Samus Aran, who protects the galaxy from aliens and pirates alike.

Like Star Fox or Luigi's Mansion, a Metroid spin-off would allow Nintendo to explore different tones and genres in the movie space, with the game's dark sci-fi tone fertile ground for a gripping space-horror adventure.

Rumors already suggest a Metroid film is in the works, meaning fan's dreams may just come true.

7. Pikmin

Nintendo

The adorable plant-like creatures, the Pikmin, made a surprise cameo in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as they're seen arriving in a ship at the Galaxy Gateway. The Pikmin have little more to do than that, but the fan reception to their inclusion has been hugely positive and sets the fauna warriors up to lead their own Pikmin movie one day.

8. F-Zero

Nintendo

Mario Kart isn't Nintendo's only iconic racing franchise; F-Zero takes things into a futuristic space. F-Zero is already confirmed canon in the Mario Movie universe thanks to a poster of the Blue Falcon on Mario's wall in the first film. Fans now also claim to have sighted Falcon's ship in the Gateway Galaxy, which could all be leaning toward a solo F-Zero spin-off in the future.