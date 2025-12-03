Netflix Reveals 13 Biggest TV Series Releasing In December 2025

Netflix will debut dozens of new TV shows and new seasons of existing TV shows in December, but the streamer recently let fans know which 13 are the biggest and most must-see. Fans were treated to the release of the first volume of Stranger Things Season 5 in late November, which included the final installment's first four episodes. Alongside the sci-fi giant, other shows such as The Beast in Me and Man on the Inside debuted in November.

Netflix shared a graphic via Instagram that detailed which new TV shows would be released on the platform in December 2025. Each show's specific release date was included, and, in some cases, the time of day when the episodes would drop was also revealed.

It is worth noting that the shows listed on the graphic are not the only series that Netflix will be putting out in December. Other titles, which may perform better than the ones mentioned, will also be added. The ones particularly named by Netflix are projects that the streamer believes are more worthy of promotion.

Netflix's Biggest December 2025 TV Shows

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler - December 1

Netflix

Netflix released the latest installment in the talk show hosted by David Letterman titled My Next Guest. Periodically, retired television host and comedian Letterman sits down with a special guest to informally interview them and gain insight into the minds of some of the entertainment industry's biggest names.

On December 1, Letterman's guest was none other than comedian legend Adam Sandler. In the 48-minute episode, the pair discussed Sandler's days in stand-up, the comedian's appearances as a serious actor in dramatic films, and the story behind his Stratocaster (an iconic model of a Fender electric guitar).

Playing Gracie Darling - December 1

Sony Pictures Television

Playing Gracie Darling is an Australian TV series that was already released in countries such as Canada, the UK, and Australia on Paramount+. However, due to legal agreements between Netflix and Sony Pictures Television (the show's distributor), it is exclusively available on Netflix in the United States and began streaming on December 1.

In the supernatural thriller, a character named Gracie Darling went missing 27 years ago after a séance went terribly wrong. In the present, Joni Gray (Gracie's friend) received a call that another Darling family member had gone missing, prompting Joni to return to her hometown and investigate.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration - December 3

Netflix

On Wednesday, December 3, Netflix will debut a special episode of With Love, Meghan for the holiday season. The special is a one-off from Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's original With Love, Meghan series, focusing on the duchess's favorite holiday traditions, recipes, and crafts.

The trailer for the upcoming special revealed that Prince Harry will join Markle on at least one occasion, and that the episode will also feature tennis star Naomi Osaka. It is worth noting that Netflix will be keeping a close eye on the Holiday Celebration's performance, as the first two seasons of With Love have not performed well.

The Abandons - December 4

Netflix

Created by Sons of Anarchy and The Shield mastermind Kurt Sutter, Netflix's The Abandons will be premiering on the platform on Thursday, December 4. The Western drama will star Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, and Lucas Till.

The Abandons will be set in the 1850s United States and center around conflicts between multiple outlaw gangs. Notably, the Wild West era did not start until after the Civil War, so the upcoming TV show will showcase the American Frontier and outlaw gangs before what is traditionally considered the Wild West.

Owning Manhattan Season 2 - December 5

Netflix

Friday, December 5 will mark the premiere of Owning Manhattan Season 2. The first season was released in June 2024 and was quickly renewed for a second season just a few months later in August 2024.

Owning Manhattan is a reality TV series that follows Ryan Serhant, the CEO of a real estate company called SERHANT. In the episodes, Serhant showcases some of the most luxurious properties in the New York City area.

Man Vs Baby - December 11

Netflix

Legendary comedian Rowan Atkinson will be credited as the creator, writer, and top-billed star in one of Netflix's Thursday, December 11 releases titled Man Vs Baby. The series will act as a sequel to Man Vs Bee, which was released in 2022.

The British comedy series will comprise four 30-minute episodes, following Atkinson's Trevor Bingley as he finds himself in possession of the Baby Jesus from a school's nativity play. Specifically, after the nativity is over, no one claims the baby, so it falls into Trevor's hands throughout the Christmas season.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 - December 11

Netflix

In the 2010s, the Tomb Raider video game franchise was rebooted with a trilogy of games known as the Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy. In 2024, Netflix released the first season of an animated Tomb Raider series, set in the same continuity as the games, titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

On Thursday, December 11, fans will be reunited with Lara for Season 2 of the animated series. Voiced by Marvel's Hayley Atwell, Lara will go on another round of adventures in what will also be the final season.

Home for Christmas Season 3 - December 12

Netflix

Home for Christmas will be debuting its third season on Netflix on Friday, December 12. The Norwegian Christmas rom-com found great success with its first two installments, which premiered in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Home for Christmas follows a woman named Johanne (Ida Elise Broch) as she tries to find a legitimate boyfriend to bring to her family's Christmas get-together after she lied to them and told them she was in a relationship.

What's In The Box? - December 17

Netflix

Wednesday, December 17 will serve as the premiere date for the highly anticipated game show titled What's In The Box? Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the Netflix game show is a six-part series that will see contestants compete for hidden prizes in different boxes.

Emily in Paris Season 5 - December 18

Netflix

Lily Collins is returning as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris Season 5, which will be debuting on Netflix on Thursday, December 18. Season 4 of the hit series ended with Emily in Rome so that she could open a new office for Agence Grateau. However, fans shouldn't worry, as Netflix has stated in the past that the show will still feature Paris as well as Rome.

Emily in Paris has proved to be one of the biggest series Netflix has ever created. Season 4 accumulated nearly 20 million viewers in just its first four days on the streamer, so many anxiously await the release of Season 5.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 - December 25

Netflix

Stranger Things fans will be putting their stockings and presents aside on Christmas Day because the second volume of the show's final season will debut on December 25. Season 5, Volume 1 included the installment's first four episodes, but Volume 2 will only bring three (Episodes 5-7) to fans.

After Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 ended with the shocking revelation that Will Byers has powers, fans are about to lose their minds waiting for the next batch of episodes. Luckily, the wait is not that long, and many questions will likely be answered when the show returns on Christmas Day.

It is worth noting that, like Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, Volume 2 will also premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.

Members Only: Palm Beach - December 29

Members Only: Palm Beach is an upcoming reality series that will be released on December 29. The first season will have eight episodes and follows women in Florida's wealthiest county as they navigate life in elite social circles.

Stranger Things 5: The Finale - December 31

Netflix

Stranger Things has been around since 2016, which means that, when the series comes to an end on December 31 (New Year's Eve), fans who have followed it from the beginning will be saying goodbye to a near-decade-long adventure. The Finale will only feature one episode, but Netflix has confirmed that it will run for 2 hours and 5 minutes, making it longer than many feature films.

The way the show ends could make or break 2025 for a lot of fans and could also usher in 2026 on a good note or an extremely bad one. Fans are already theorizing who will make it through the finale alive, which characters will perish, and if any duos will finally become proper couples. Netflix has done an excellent job of building hype, as the streamer has not only broken up the last season into three separate parts but also confirmed that the final episode will be available in theaters for a short period.

On December 31, at 8 p.m. ET, Stranger Things finally closes its final chapter.