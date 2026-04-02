NBC Just Confirmed If Dr. Charles Is Leaving Chicago Med (But There’s 1 Catch)

NBC officially confirmed whether Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) is dead or alive following the tragic events of Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 16. The brand-new episode of the hit One Chicago series mainly revolved around the day of Dr. Charles as he navigates a severe mental health crisis brought about by his work at the suicide hotline and Gaffney Medical Center, and his problem with his daughter, Anna, having a boyfriend.

As the storyline builds on his ongoing struggles, the episode ended with an overwhelmed Dr. Charles experiencing escalating symptoms, leading to his collapse on the ground.

Is Dr. Charles Leaving Chicago Med?

NBC

Following the dramatic cliffhanger of Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 16, where the final shot shows Dr. Charles collapsed on his office floor and gasping for help, NBC officially confirmed in a brand-new promo that Charles is still alive in the next episode, but the catch is that he suffered a stroke due to the struggles he experienced throughout the day.

The 15-second promo showed Gaffney Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services, Sharon Goodwin (who suffered her own near-death experience last season), coming to the aid of her best friend while also breaking the news to Charles' daughter, Anna, about her father's stroke.

NBC

The footage also showed Dr. Archer being at the forefront of taking care of Dr. Charles' surgery, and they seem to be having trouble with the procedure due to the severity of his stroke.

NBC

The promo also showed flashes of Dr. Charles inside a dreamscape, showing his past and confrontations with important people in his life, such as Dr. Ripley and a longtime friend who died in a previous episode of Season 11.

NBC

The trailer ended with a heart-stopping climax as Dr. Charles flatlines on the operating table, leaving his fate hanging in the balance.

NBC

NBC also released the official synopsis for the upcoming episode, confirming that the doctors of Gaffney will all work together to save Dr. Charles:

"The doctors at Gaffney work to save one of their own in critical danger; Hannah finds herself at odds with the ob-gyn who will fill in for her maternity leave."

Prior to his collapse, Dr. Charles had to deal with a harrowing call from a man named Gio, who may or may not have decided to take his own life for the guilt of killing his girlfriend in a car accident. The failure to save Gio's life carried over the following day, and it only became worse due to a tense confrontation with a hostile patient and the fact that this same patient filed a complaint against him.

Watch the official promo for Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 17 below:

Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 17 is set to premiere on NBC on Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET. The episode can be streamed on Peacock the following day.

Why Dr. Charles Needs to Stay Alive In Chicago Med

NBC

Dr. Charles has been an integral part of Chicago Med, and losing him in the series would be a devastating development for the One Chicago universe. However, it's safe to assume that Dr. Charles will pull through, considering that he still has unresolved conflicts left in the series, such as his issue with his daughter, Anna.

As Gaffney Medical's lead psychiatrist, Charles serves as the emotional and moral compass for the team of doctors and nurses, helping them process their own trauma and serving as a paternal figure for the young staff members. Charles has proven he has the expertise to help the likes of Sharon Goodwin and Dr. Archer navigate impossible choices in their lives.

Writing out Dr. Charles would be a major mistake for Chicago Med, as he is one of the show's most relatable and human characters. Some fans also pointed out that some of the show's Charles-centric episodes of Chicago Med are among its strongest, and cutting him off entirely would diminish its quality.

Chicago Med Season 11 used Dr. Charles' struggles as a compelling portrayal of mental health, resonating widely with viewers and healthcare workers. If he lives after the surgery, seeing him navigate through his recovery would present endless storytelling possibilities.