My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Gets Exciting Release Update (Official)

My Adventures With Superman got a new update regarding when Season 2 may see its release on Max.

Only a few days after Jack Quaid's animated Superman program started streaming, Max excited fans for more as a second season was re-confirmed for development.

The series initially received a two-season order in 2021 (per Deadline), but due to Warner Bros.' merger with Discovery and other DC-related changes, Season 2 became uncertain.

When Will My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Release?

AIPT Comics announced a new comic series based on My Adventures With Superman, set for pre-orders starting Friday, March 15. Said to bridge the gap between Season 1 and Season 2, the press release for the comic included a comment on Season 2's upcoming release, teasing new episodes are "coming soon:"

"Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, tune in to Season One of 'My Adventures with Superman' on MAX and Adult Swim, with Season Two coming soon to Adult Swim."

Series producer Josie Campbell spoke about her experience with the show being "nothing but a dream come true," celebrating her work on the comic with artist Pablo M. Collar ahead of Season 2's release:

"Being the producer of 'My Adventures with Superman' and bringing Clark Kent to TV screens around the world has been nothing but a dream come true for me. So I’m absolutely thrilled that Pablo and I get to bring fans even more adventures with Superman, this time in comic book form!"

Initially developed with a two-season slate, My Adventures With Superman Season 1 was ordered on May 19, 2021 before starting its run on Adult Swim and Max on July 7, 2023.

Warner Bros. worked on Season 2 along with Season 1. While the first season took a long time to release due to Warner Bros.'s changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, work on Season 2 is expected to have moved much more quickly.

Campbell confirmed a 10-episode slate for My Adventures With Superman Season 2, but as of August 2023, she did not know when it would debut.

For reference, DC's Harley Quinn (both shows are produced by Studio Mir) initially had a 26-episode order which was split across its first two seasons. Season 1 debuted on November 29, 2019 before Season 2 arrived on April 3, 2020.

Should Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman follow a similar schedule, new episodes could air on Adult Swim and Max in late Spring or early Summer 2024.

What Will Happen in My Adventures With Superman Season 2?

The biggest obstacles standing before Jack Quaid's Superman in Season 2 will be two of Clark Kent's biggest adversaries, Brainiac and General Zod.

The Season 1 finale set up their inclusion in the series as they watched over the destruction that came to Metropolis, with Brainiac saying he and Zod "found a new planet" to conquer.

Season 2 is also already confirmed to have a huge twist partway through its run, adding to the drama after Clark learned about Lois Lane's father being his biggest adversary in Season 1.

On top of his budding romance with Lois and his friendship with her and Jimmy becoming stronger, only time will tell what other challenges Clark will tackle.

My Adventures With Superman Season 1 is now streaming on Max, and Season 2 is expected to arrive later in 2024.