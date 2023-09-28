Will Murdaugh Murders Season 3 Happen? Director Teases Future of Netflix Series

While Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal just finished its sophomore run on Netflix, the series' executive producer and director teased the possibility of developing Season 3.

Murdaugh Murders is a true crime series that explores the trial of Alex Murdaugh, his family, and Mallory Beach's death.

Set in South Carolina, the show tackles how one family's influence and power over the town led to brutal and deadly crimes.

Murdaugh Murders made its debut on Netflix on February 22. Following a strong debut, Season 2 was released on Wednesday, September 20.

Netflix

In an interview with Variety, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal executive producer and director Michael Gasparro discussed the possibility of Season 3 of the docu-series.

Murdaugh Murders Season 2 ended with the trial of Alex Murdaugh, with him being sentenced to two consecutive life imprisonment terms after being found guilty of the murder of his wife and son.

Gasparro said that the show's "story is just going to continue to fold over the next decade," pointing out potential aspects to explore such as the family's financial crimes:

“This story is just going to continue to fold over the next decade — all these financial crimes, where’s all the money? There’s so many things that haven’t been told yet that are going to come out over the next 10 years."

The producer ended by saying, "There's always a possibility for Season 3," noting, "The state is going to discover new information:"

“There are other things that have happened — either there’s people that are still quiet or eventually the state is going to discover new information. I would say there’s always a possibility for Season 3.”

Seeing a Season 3 is likely, considering that Murdaugh Murders, via Tom's Guide, was the most-watched show in the United States on Netflix during the weekend of its premiere.

The Netflix docu-series also earned positive reviews from critics, with it receiving a critic score of 82% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite its impressive performance, new data from Samba TV has revealed that Murdaugh Murders Season 2 was watched by 859k domestic households over its first five days, which was a 58% drop from its debut season.

Based on the numbers, this significant decline is likely to be one of the points to consider by Netflix during its potential Season 3 renewal.

Murdaugh Murders Season 3: What Can Fans Expect

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal opened the eyes of viewers about the bone-chilling murders that took place in South Carolina. It also gave the audience a whole new perspective on the tragic matter.

Given that Season 2 appeared to finish the main story, Michael Gasparro's comments suggest that some unanswered questions could be the main focus of a potential third season.

Said questions revolve around Alex Murdaugh's separate case where he pled guilty to federal fraud charges in which he allegedly stole money from his clients.

Focusing on this case would be different from the murders at the center of the first two seasons. Instead of watching how a tragic murder investigation unfolds, Season 3 could see a major shift since it would revolve around the complexities of the financial world.

The first two seasons of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal are streaming on Netflix.